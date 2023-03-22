Alloy Personal Training

Personal training
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$170K - $511K
Units as of 2021
3 50.0% over 3 years
Comprising a unique training system that targets consumers in their 40s and 50s, Alloy Personal Training strives to incorporate high-level athletic training with customized client programs that may improve an individual's health in whatever fitness stage they are in. 

Alloy Personal Training opened its first location in 1992. It began franchising in2019. Since then, it has opened several locations. 

Even though the fitness club is still new to franchising, Alloy Personal Training has excelled in the health and fitness business for over three decades.

Why May You Want to Start an Alloy Personal Training Franchise

Alloy Personal Training attempts to deliver accountability to those who want to make a pivotal change in their lives health-wise. At the same time, they strive to initiate better fitness experiences that boost loyalty to the brand. The fitness club is looking for franchisees with a business background and passion for fitness. They should also have strong marketing skills, a team leader, and an individual with good social skills.

Opening an Alloy Personal Training franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make an Alloy Personal Training Franchise a Good Choice?

Through the adopted fitness program philosophy, "people who get personalized coaching get better results," Alloy Personal Training believes it established an operative fitness platform that delivered desired results to its clients.

To be part of the Alloy Personal Training team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Alloy Personal Training may allow for absentee ownership, which could create a different route to ownership for certain franchisees.

How To Open an Alloy Personal Training Franchise

Before opening a fitness club, Alloy Personal Training will ensure that they offer you the needed guidance and support by providing initial and ongoing training. A franchisee will also have access to the Alloy Personal Training pre-approved suppliers and other technical support. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Alloy Personal Training, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Alloy Personal Training franchising team questions.

As you decide if opening an Alloy Personal Training franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if the Alloy Personal Training franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. 

A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the Alloy Personal Training requirements.

Company Overview

About Alloy Personal Training

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Fitness , Recreation
Founded
1992
Parent Company
Alloy Personal Training LLC
Leadership
Rick Mayo, CEO
Corporate Address
2500 Old Alabama Rd., #24
Roswell, GA 30076
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2019 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ
5
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
3 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Alloy Personal Training franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$169,757 - $511,050
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000 - $500,000
Cash Requirement
$75,000 - $150,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
24 hours
Classroom Training
76 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1-3
Are exclusive territories available?
No
