Comprising a unique training system that targets consumers in their 40s and 50s, Alloy Personal Training strives to incorporate high-level athletic training with customized client programs that may improve an individual's health in whatever fitness stage they are in.
Alloy Personal Training opened its first location in 1992. It began franchising in2019. Since then, it has opened several locations.
Even though the fitness club is still new to franchising, Alloy Personal Training has excelled in the health and fitness business for over three decades.
Why May You Want to Start an Alloy Personal Training Franchise
Alloy Personal Training attempts to deliver accountability to those who want to make a pivotal change in their lives health-wise. At the same time, they strive to initiate better fitness experiences that boost loyalty to the brand. The fitness club is looking for franchisees with a business background and passion for fitness. They should also have strong marketing skills, a team leader, and an individual with good social skills.
Opening an Alloy Personal Training franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
What Might Make an Alloy Personal Training Franchise a Good Choice?
Through the adopted fitness program philosophy, "people who get personalized coaching get better results," Alloy Personal Training believes it established an operative fitness platform that delivered desired results to its clients.
To be part of the Alloy Personal Training team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
Alloy Personal Training may allow for absentee ownership, which could create a different route to ownership for certain franchisees.
How To Open an Alloy Personal Training Franchise
Before opening a fitness club, Alloy Personal Training will ensure that they offer you the needed guidance and support by providing initial and ongoing training. A franchisee will also have access to the Alloy Personal Training pre-approved suppliers and other technical support.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Alloy Personal Training, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Alloy Personal Training franchising team questions.
As you decide if opening an Alloy Personal Training franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if the Alloy Personal Training franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the Alloy Personal Training requirements.
Company Overview
About Alloy Personal Training
- Industry
- Personal-Care Businesses
- Related Categories
- Fitness , Recreation
- Founded
- 1992
- Parent Company
- Alloy Personal Training LLC
- Leadership
- Rick Mayo, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
2500 Old Alabama Rd., #24
Roswell, GA 30076
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2019 (4 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 5
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 3 (as of 2021)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Alloy Personal Training franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $50,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $169,757 - $511,050
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $250,000 - $500,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $75,000 - $150,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 20% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 24 hours
- Classroom Training
- 76 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1-3
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
