Since 1969, Jazzercise has been creating fun experiences through fitness. Its adaptability and fast-results fitness program may make it one of the best dance and music franchisesout there.

As a franchisee, you may evolve with the latest workout trends. Your franchise could offer around five different classes combining cardio, strength, Pilates, hip hop, yoga, and kickboxing. Instructors of your franchise will lead 60-minute classes with students burning up to an impressive 800 calories per class.

The company is proud to be led by strong, active women and stresses the importance of community outreach. It has raised millions of dollars for various causes and fights childhood obesity through its Kids Get Fit program.

Why You May Want to Start a Jazzercise Franchise

If you love dancing and want to promote a culture of physical fitness, Jazzercise might be a great franchise to open. It may offer a way to blend the fun of a dance party and the seriousness of physical fitness. The ideal franchisee not only loves their workout, but wants other people to love it, too.

Though many people know the Jazzercise brand for their 1980s leotards and leg warmers, their workouts are far from old-fashioned. Jazzercise is frequently coming up with fresh moves and routines that are pre-approved by health and wellness specialists. Between innovative workouts and superior insurance Jazzercise requires most franchisees to take out, you and your students may be exercising safely with coverage.

As an extra perk, you may get discounts on Jazzercise attire, as well as full support from your local sales manager.

What Might Make a Jazzercise Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Jazzercise franchise can undoubtedly be a family-oriented business. The cost of a franchise depends on which franchise opportunity you're investing in: associate instructor or owner instructor. An associate instructor means you are the head class instructor. You may not actually run the business. If you are an owner instructor, you may both teach and run the business. You may also have to pay for music royalties, downloads, and liability insurance. Space rental, travel for training, and supply costs will vary.

To be part of the Jazzercise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and potential renewal fees.

How Do You Open a Jazzercise Franchise?

To qualify as a Jazzercise franchise candidate, you may first submit a franchise inquiry form. As a potential franchisee, you may choose either a high-impact or low-impact routine, depending on the one you wish to teach. You may then need to submit a video of yourself teaching your various movement lessons.

Once the company approves your movement screening, a franchise executive generally gets in touch with you. They might send you a training packet, an agreement form, and payment information.

A Jazzercise training specialist may work with you for a few weeks, preparing you for your Jazzercise audition. Your training specialist might then schedule a virtual audition. If you pass the audition, your training may be complete. After this, you may officially be certified to open and run your own Jazzercise franchise.