Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#425 Ranked #427 last year
- Initial investment
-
$2K - $22K
- Units as of 2022
-
7,761 9% over 3 years
Since 1969, Jazzercise has been creating fun experiences through fitness. Its adaptability and fast-results fitness program may make it one of the best dance and music franchisesout there.
As a franchisee, you may evolve with the latest workout trends. Your franchise could offer around five different classes combining cardio, strength, Pilates, hip hop, yoga, and kickboxing. Instructors of your franchise will lead 60-minute classes with students burning up to an impressive 800 calories per class.
The company is proud to be led by strong, active women and stresses the importance of community outreach. It has raised millions of dollars for various causes and fights childhood obesity through its Kids Get Fit program.
Why You May Want to Start a Jazzercise Franchise
If you love dancing and want to promote a culture of physical fitness, Jazzercise might be a great franchise to open. It may offer a way to blend the fun of a dance party and the seriousness of physical fitness. The ideal franchisee not only loves their workout, but wants other people to love it, too.
Though many people know the Jazzercise brand for their 1980s leotards and leg warmers, their workouts are far from old-fashioned. Jazzercise is frequently coming up with fresh moves and routines that are pre-approved by health and wellness specialists. Between innovative workouts and superior insurance Jazzercise requires most franchisees to take out, you and your students may be exercising safely with coverage.
As an extra perk, you may get discounts on Jazzercise attire, as well as full support from your local sales manager.
What Might Make a Jazzercise Franchise a Good Choice?
Opening a Jazzercise franchise can undoubtedly be a family-oriented business. The cost of a franchise depends on which franchise opportunity you're investing in: associate instructor or owner instructor. An associate instructor means you are the head class instructor. You may not actually run the business. If you are an owner instructor, you may both teach and run the business. You may also have to pay for music royalties, downloads, and liability insurance. Space rental, travel for training, and supply costs will vary.
To be part of the Jazzercise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and potential renewal fees.
How Do You Open a Jazzercise Franchise?
To qualify as a Jazzercise franchise candidate, you may first submit a franchise inquiry form. As a potential franchisee, you may choose either a high-impact or low-impact routine, depending on the one you wish to teach. You may then need to submit a video of yourself teaching your various movement lessons.
Once the company approves your movement screening, a franchise executive generally gets in touch with you. They might send you a training packet, an agreement form, and payment information.
A Jazzercise training specialist may work with you for a few weeks, preparing you for your Jazzercise audition. Your training specialist might then schedule a virtual audition. If you pass the audition, your training may be complete. After this, you may officially be certified to open and run your own Jazzercise franchise.
Company Overview
About Jazzercise
- Industry
- Health & Wellness
- Related Categories
- Fitness , Dance Fitness
- Founded
- 1969
- Parent Company
- Jazzercise Inc.
- Leadership
- Judi Sheppard Missett, Executive Chair, Board of Directors
- Corporate Address
-
2460 Impala Dr.
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1982 (41 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 110
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 7,761 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Jazzercise franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $1,250
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $2,445 - $21,775
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Royalty Fee
- 20%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 8 hours
- Classroom Training
- 7.75 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Jazzercise? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Jazzercise landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Jazzercise ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Jazzercise.
Spiffy
AKT
Joint Chiropractic, The
Stride
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.
From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.
The 19 Covenants of a Standard Franchise Agreement
A quick look at the promises, rights or duties that the franchisee or franchisor owes to the other.
Everything You Need to Know About Franchise Law
Franchising is a legal agreement between a franchisor and a franchisee — and with that comes a set of regulations you must follow.
These Are the Top 10 Recreation Franchises to Buy in 2023
From boating to painting, recreation concepts can make being a franchise owner fun.
The Anatomy Of A Franchise Disclosure Document
Here's a break down your most tedious -- and valuable -- franchise research tool so you understand the ins and outs before signing.
Panera Bread Is Testing a Sci-Fi-Esque Amazon Payment System — and Privacy Concerns Abound
The tech's already been pulled from one major Colorado venue after pushback.