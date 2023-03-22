Jazzercise
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#425 Ranked #427 last year
Initial investment
$2K - $22K
Units as of 2022
7,761 9% over 3 years
Since 1969, Jazzercise has been creating fun experiences through fitness. Its adaptability and fast-results fitness program may make it one of the best dance and music franchisesout there. 

As a franchisee, you may evolve with the latest workout trends. Your franchise could offer around five different classes combining cardio, strength, Pilates, hip hop, yoga, and kickboxing. Instructors of your franchise will lead 60-minute classes with students burning up to an impressive 800 calories per class. 

The company is proud to be led by strong, active women and stresses the importance of community outreach. It has raised millions of dollars for various causes and fights childhood obesity through its Kids Get Fit program.

Why You May Want to Start a Jazzercise Franchise

If you love dancing and want to promote a culture of physical fitness, Jazzercise might be a great franchise to open. It may offer a way to blend the fun of a dance party and the seriousness of physical fitness. The ideal franchisee not only loves their workout, but wants other people to love it, too.

Though many people know the Jazzercise brand for their 1980s leotards and leg warmers, their workouts are far from old-fashioned. Jazzercise is frequently coming up with fresh moves and routines that are pre-approved by health and wellness specialists. Between innovative workouts and superior insurance Jazzercise requires most franchisees to take out, you and your students may be exercising safely with coverage.

As an extra perk, you may get discounts on Jazzercise attire, as well as full support from your local sales manager. 

What Might Make a Jazzercise Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Jazzercise franchise can undoubtedly be a family-oriented business. The cost of a franchise depends on which franchise opportunity you're investing in: associate instructor or owner instructor. An associate instructor means you are the head class instructor. You may not actually run the business. If you are an owner instructor, you may both teach and run the business. You may also have to pay for music royalties, downloads, and liability insurance. Space rental, travel for training, and supply costs will vary.

To be part of the Jazzercise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and potential renewal fees.

How Do You Open a Jazzercise Franchise?

To qualify as a Jazzercise franchise candidate, you may first submit a franchise inquiry form. As a potential franchisee, you may choose either a high-impact or low-impact routine, depending on the one you wish to teach. You may then need to submit a video of yourself teaching your various movement lessons. 

Once the company approves your movement screening, a franchise executive generally gets in touch with you. They might send you a training packet, an agreement form, and payment information. 

A Jazzercise training specialist may work with you for a few weeks, preparing you for your Jazzercise audition. Your training specialist might then schedule a virtual audition. If you pass the audition, your training may be complete. After this, you may officially be certified to open and run your own Jazzercise franchise.

Company Overview

About Jazzercise

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Fitness , Dance Fitness
Founded
1969
Parent Company
Jazzercise Inc.
Leadership
Judi Sheppard Missett, Executive Chair, Board of Directors
Corporate Address
2460 Impala Dr.
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1982 (41 years)
# of employees at HQ
110
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
7,761 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Jazzercise franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$1,250
Initial Investment
$2,445 - $21,775
Royalty Fee
20%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
8 hours
Classroom Training
7.75 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Jazzercise landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Jazzercise ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #425 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #50 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #37 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000

