Bio

In 1986, Bill Shell opened Hi Tech Consignments Inc., a Minneapolis-area buyer and seller of new and used musical instruments, gear and equipment. Seven years later, after the company was purchased by Winmark (formerly Grow Biz), it changed its name to Music Go Round. Music Go Round stores buy, sell and trade new and used musical products. Winmark also franchises Once Upon A Child, Plato's Closet, Style Encore and Play It Again Sports.