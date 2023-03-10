Love playing music or admire specific instruments? Then step on down to Music Go Round! Originally called Hi Tech Consignments Inc., Music Go Round was founded in 1986 by Bill Shell in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It is one of the largest franchise retailers dealing in new and used musical instruments and equipment. They buy, sell, trade, and consign musical items.

There are over 35 Music Go Round locations across the United States. The company is still looking to expand its reach throughout the U.S.

Why You May Want to Start Music Go Round Franchise

With a Music Go Round franchise, the franchisee may benefit from unwavering support from the company. The support should include assistance with the business plan and management, site selection, merchandising, and marketing tactics. You will also benefit from the outstanding retail experience and customer care services necessary for smooth business operations.

Music Go Round also makes fair use of technology by employing the web and social media to plan for future success. You shouldn't need to develop software to aid in business operations' efficiency.

You probably will not need prior experience in running a business before you can own this franchise. All new franchisees will complete over a dozen hours of on-the-job training sessions and multiple dozens of hours of classroom training.

You also may not need to hire many employees, as Music Go Round locations can often operate with only a few employees.

What Might Make a Music Go Round a Good Choice?

To be part of the Music Go Round team, you should make sure you are financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty, advertising, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. The term agreement typically lasts for ten years, after which you may have the option of renewing it if you meet the criteria.

The franchisor has partnered with third-party financers that may help cover costs associated with the franchise fee, startup cost, inventory, and equipment.

How To Open a Music Go Round Franchise

As you decide if opening a Music Go Round franchise is a good decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Starting a Music Go Round franchise may be very easy. First, make your intentions known by requesting an information kit. Once you've received that, you will be required to fill out an application form with your details.

Someone from the company headquarters, which is located in Minneapolis, Minnesota, may give you a call to review the franchisee requirements and the desired territory. After this, you may receive an invitation to attend a corporate training session. Once training's over, you'll be free to open your Music Go Round franchise.