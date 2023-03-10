Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#245 Ranked #340 last year
- Initial investment
-
$8K - $49K
- Units as of 2022
-
155 34.8% over 3 years
Jantize America was opened for business in 1988 by Jerry Grawboski and began franchising later that year. In the years following its founding, Jantize America has grown to over 130 franchises throughout the United States.
Jantize America offers clients a variety of cleaning services. The cleaning can be done nightly, weekly, monthly, or any combination. Services include removing trash, dusting, vacuuming, mopping, cleaning carpet stains, cleaning glass, lunchroom/kitchen cleaning, cleaning restrooms, and restocking paper products.
Additional services may include shampooing carpets, buffing the floor, window cleaning, air duct cleaning, power washing concrete walkways, mat cleaning for doorways and walkways, disinfecting, daytime porter, commercial floor care, and post-construction cleanup.
Why You May Want to Start a Jantize America Franchise
Opening a Jantize America franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
Franchisees for Jantize America are passionate about getting good results, make smart decisions, and are committed to moving their career forward. Franchisees would benefit from having experience in sales, marketing, and business management. Franchisees most likely need strong communication skills so they can communicate with clients and team members.
Potential franchisees may also need to be good with time management. Franchisees will most likely be juggling more than one contract at a time, sometimes even cleaning more than one location per night. Time management may be important to get the contracts done in a timely and professional manner.
What Might Make a Jantize America Franchise a Good Choice?
Potential franchisees are split into two groups. First, there are area developers who work to find new clients. Area developers may also help deal with any issues that arise. The other group of franchisees for Jantize America is made up of unit franchisees. Unit franchisees handle the cleaning side of the company.
To be part of the Jantize America team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees.
Jantize America has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help cover the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll. They also may offer in-house help covering the franchise, startup, and equipment.
How To Open a Jantize America Franchise
As you decide if opening a Jantize America franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Jantize America franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Jantize America franchising team questions.
Jantize America offers both area developers and unit franchisees training and ongoing support.
Company Overview
About Jantize America
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Related Categories
- Commercial Cleaning, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Cleaning/Restoration
- Founded
- 1988
- Parent Company
- Dorfercim Inc.
- Leadership
- Jerry Grawboski, Founder
- Corporate Address
-
5555 Concord Pkwy. S.
Concord, NC 28027
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1988 (35 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 5
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin
- # of Units
- 155 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Jantize America franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $5,900 - $29,600
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $8,200 - $49,000
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $50,000 - $500,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $10,000 - $1,000,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 9%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Jantize America offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
- Third Party Financing
- Jantize America has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 6 hours
- Classroom Training
- 24 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 4
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Jantize America landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Jantize America ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
