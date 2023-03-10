Jantize America was opened for business in 1988 by Jerry Grawboski and began franchising later that year. In the years following its founding, Jantize America has grown to over 130 franchises throughout the United States.

Jantize America offers clients a variety of cleaning services. The cleaning can be done nightly, weekly, monthly, or any combination. Services include removing trash, dusting, vacuuming, mopping, cleaning carpet stains, cleaning glass, lunchroom/kitchen cleaning, cleaning restrooms, and restocking paper products.

Additional services may include shampooing carpets, buffing the floor, window cleaning, air duct cleaning, power washing concrete walkways, mat cleaning for doorways and walkways, disinfecting, daytime porter, commercial floor care, and post-construction cleanup.

Why You May Want to Start a Jantize America Franchise

Opening a Jantize America franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

Franchisees for Jantize America are passionate about getting good results, make smart decisions, and are committed to moving their career forward. Franchisees would benefit from having experience in sales, marketing, and business management. Franchisees most likely need strong communication skills so they can communicate with clients and team members.

Potential franchisees may also need to be good with time management. Franchisees will most likely be juggling more than one contract at a time, sometimes even cleaning more than one location per night. Time management may be important to get the contracts done in a timely and professional manner.

What Might Make a Jantize America Franchise a Good Choice?

Potential franchisees are split into two groups. First, there are area developers who work to find new clients. Area developers may also help deal with any issues that arise. The other group of franchisees for Jantize America is made up of unit franchisees. Unit franchisees handle the cleaning side of the company.

To be part of the Jantize America team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees.

Jantize America has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help cover the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll. They also may offer in-house help covering the franchise, startup, and equipment.

How To Open a Jantize America Franchise

As you decide if opening a Jantize America franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Jantize America franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Jantize America franchising team questions.

Jantize America offers both area developers and unit franchisees training and ongoing support.