Jantize America was opened for business in 1988 by Jerry Grawboski and began franchising later that year. In the years following its founding, Jantize America has grown to over 130 franchises throughout the United States.

Jantize America offers clients a variety of cleaning services. The cleaning can be done nightly, weekly, monthly, or any combination. Services include removing trash, dusting, vacuuming, mopping, cleaning carpet stains, cleaning glass, lunchroom/kitchen cleaning, cleaning restrooms, and restocking paper products.

Additional services may include shampooing carpets, buffing the floor, window cleaning, air duct cleaning, power washing concrete walkways, mat cleaning for doorways and walkways, disinfecting, daytime porter, commercial floor care, and post-construction cleanup.

Why You May Want to Start a Jantize America Franchise

Opening a Jantize America franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

Franchisees for Jantize America are passionate about getting good results, make smart decisions, and are committed to moving their career forward. Franchisees would benefit from having experience in sales, marketing, and business management. Franchisees most likely need strong communication skills so they can communicate with clients and team members.

Potential franchisees may also need to be good with time management. Franchisees will most likely be juggling more than one contract at a time, sometimes even cleaning more than one location per night. Time management may be important to get the contracts done in a timely and professional manner.

What Might Make a Jantize America Franchise a Good Choice?

Potential franchisees are split into two groups. First, there are area developers who work to find new clients. Area developers may also help deal with any issues that arise. The other group of franchisees for Jantize America is made up of unit franchisees. Unit franchisees handle the cleaning side of the company. 

To be part of the Jantize America team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees. 

Jantize America has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help cover the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll. They also may offer in-house help covering the franchise, startup, and equipment.

How To Open a Jantize America Franchise

As you decide if opening a Jantize America franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Jantize America franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Jantize America franchising team questions. 

Jantize America offers both area developers and unit franchisees training and ongoing support.

Company Overview

About Jantize America

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Commercial Cleaning, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
1988
Parent Company
Dorfercim Inc.
Leadership
Jerry Grawboski, Founder
Corporate Address
5555 Concord Pkwy. S.
Concord, NC 28027
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1988 (35 years)
# of employees at HQ
5
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin

# of Units
155 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Jantize America franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$5,900 - $29,600
Initial Investment
$8,200 - $49,000
Net Worth Requirement
$50,000 - $500,000
Cash Requirement
$10,000 - $1,000,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
9%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Jantize America offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Third Party Financing
Jantize America has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
6 hours
Classroom Training
24 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
4
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Jantize America landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Jantize America ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #245 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #27 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #94 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

