- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$3K - $50K
- Units as of 2022
-
108 71.4% over 3 years
IntegriServ Cleaning Systems is a commercial cleaning service focused on delivering services with dignity. After being founded in 2013 and beginning to franchise later that year, IntegriServ Cleaning Systems has since grown to more than 70 franchise locations across the United States.
IntegriServ Cleaning Systems offers commercial cleaning services for offices, car dealerships, treatment clinics, and educational facilities while continuously cleaning using hospital-grade disinfectants, innovative technology, and reliable procedures.
Why You May Want to Start an IntegriServ Cleaning Systems Franchise
IntegriServ Cleaning Systems has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Awards like this have only solidified the IntegriServ Cleaning Systems approach to commercial cleaning.
IntegriServ Cleaning Systems is located in several locations, including Ohio, Michigan, and Florida. IntegriServ Cleaning Systems strives to combine service with integrity, which may be why they have solid numbers when it comes to customer retention and referral. An ideal franchisee can follow a business model while also managing an IntegriServ Cleaning Systems crew. No cleaning experience is necessary, as the IntegriServ Cleaning Systems team will teach you all you need to know.
You also don't have to do any selling for the IntegriServ Cleaning Systems brand. The company prefers its franchisees to focus on delivering quality services, so IntegriServ Cleaning Systems seeks clients for you. Additional franchise support may come in the form of various customer service departments, available exclusively to franchisees.
What Might Make an IntegriServ Cleaning Systems a Good Choice?
To be part of the IntegriServ Cleaning Services team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees.
IntegriServ Cleaning Services may offer in-house financial help with the franchise fee, equipment, and accounts receivable.
How To Open an IntegriServ Cleaning Systems Franchise
To get started with IntegriServ Cleaning Services, you will need to submit a franchise inquiry form. An IntegriServ Cleaning Systems franchise representative may reach out to you and may also provide you with the brand's Franchise Disclosure Document The Franchise Disclosure Document may allow you to learn more about IntegriServ Cleaning Systems and the opportunity in front of you. Potential franchisees usually have two weeks to review the Franchise Disclosure Document as part of their due diligence process.
The due diligence process allows you to research the brand before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement. You must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Additionally, research the brand and your local area to see if an IntegriServ Cleaning Services franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
As you progress with the IntegriServ Cleaning Services brand, speak to existing franchisees and ask the executive team questions. If both parties agree that you are a good fit for the IntegriServ Cleaning Services brand, you may soon be ready to sign a franchise agreement and launch your very own IntegriServ Cleaning Services franchise.
Company Overview
About IntegriServ Cleaning Systems
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Related Categories
- Commercial Cleaning, Cleaning/Restoration
- Founded
- 2013
- Leadership
- Bob Armbruster, President, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
7445 Airport Hwy.
Holland, OH 43528
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2013 (10 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 6
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio
- # of Units
- 108 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a IntegriServ Cleaning Systems franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $2,520 - $44,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $3,145 - $50,005
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 10%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- IntegriServ Cleaning Systems offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, equipment, accounts receivable
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 5 hours
- Classroom Training
- 15 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- -10
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like IntegriServ Cleaning Systems? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where IntegriServ Cleaning Systems landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where IntegriServ Cleaning Systems ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
