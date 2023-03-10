IntegriServ Cleaning Systems

Commercial cleaning
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$3K - $50K
Units as of 2022
108 71.4% over 3 years
IntegriServ Cleaning Systems is a commercial cleaning service focused on delivering services with dignity. After being founded in 2013 and beginning to franchise later that year, IntegriServ Cleaning Systems has since grown to more than 70 franchise locations across the United States. 

IntegriServ Cleaning Systems offers commercial cleaning services for offices, car dealerships, treatment clinics, and educational facilities while continuously cleaning using hospital-grade disinfectants, innovative technology, and reliable procedures. 

Why You May Want to Start an IntegriServ Cleaning Systems Franchise

IntegriServ Cleaning Systems has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Awards like this have only solidified the IntegriServ Cleaning Systems approach to commercial cleaning. 

IntegriServ Cleaning Systems is located in several locations, including Ohio, Michigan, and Florida. IntegriServ Cleaning Systems strives to combine service with integrity, which may be why they have solid numbers when it comes to customer retention and referral. An ideal franchisee can follow a business model while also managing an IntegriServ Cleaning Systems crew. No cleaning experience is necessary, as the IntegriServ Cleaning Systems team will teach you all you need to know.

You also don't have to do any selling for the IntegriServ Cleaning Systems brand. The company prefers its franchisees to focus on delivering quality services, so IntegriServ Cleaning Systems seeks clients for you. Additional franchise support may come in the form of various customer service departments, available exclusively to franchisees. 

What Might Make an IntegriServ Cleaning Systems a Good Choice?

To be part of the IntegriServ Cleaning Services team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees. 

IntegriServ Cleaning Services may offer in-house financial help with the franchise fee, equipment, and accounts receivable. 

How To Open an IntegriServ Cleaning Systems Franchise

To get started with IntegriServ Cleaning Services, you will need to submit a franchise inquiry form. An IntegriServ Cleaning Systems franchise representative may reach out to you and may also provide you with the brand's Franchise Disclosure Document The Franchise Disclosure Document may allow you to learn more about IntegriServ Cleaning Systems and the opportunity in front of you. Potential franchisees usually have two weeks to review the Franchise Disclosure Document as part of their due diligence process. 

The due diligence process allows you to research the brand before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement. You must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Additionally, research the brand and your local area to see if an IntegriServ Cleaning Services franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

As you progress with the IntegriServ Cleaning Services brand, speak to existing franchisees and ask the executive team questions. If both parties agree that you are a good fit for the IntegriServ Cleaning Services brand, you may soon be ready to sign a franchise agreement and launch your very own IntegriServ Cleaning Services franchise. 

Company Overview

About IntegriServ Cleaning Systems

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Commercial Cleaning, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
2013
Leadership
Bob Armbruster, President, CEO
Corporate Address
7445 Airport Hwy.
Holland, OH 43528
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2013 (10 years)
# of employees at HQ
6
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio

# of Units
108 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a IntegriServ Cleaning Systems franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$2,520 - $44,000
Initial Investment
$3,145 - $50,005
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
10%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
IntegriServ Cleaning Systems offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, equipment, accounts receivable

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
5 hours
Classroom Training
15 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
-10
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where IntegriServ Cleaning Systems landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where IntegriServ Cleaning Systems ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #72 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
