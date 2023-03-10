IntegriServ Cleaning Systems is a commercial cleaning service focused on delivering services with dignity. After being founded in 2013 and beginning to franchise later that year, IntegriServ Cleaning Systems has since grown to more than 70 franchise locations across the United States.

IntegriServ Cleaning Systems offers commercial cleaning services for offices, car dealerships, treatment clinics, and educational facilities while continuously cleaning using hospital-grade disinfectants, innovative technology, and reliable procedures.

Why You May Want to Start an IntegriServ Cleaning Systems Franchise

IntegriServ Cleaning Systems has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Awards like this have only solidified the IntegriServ Cleaning Systems approach to commercial cleaning.

IntegriServ Cleaning Systems is located in several locations, including Ohio, Michigan, and Florida. IntegriServ Cleaning Systems strives to combine service with integrity, which may be why they have solid numbers when it comes to customer retention and referral. An ideal franchisee can follow a business model while also managing an IntegriServ Cleaning Systems crew. No cleaning experience is necessary, as the IntegriServ Cleaning Systems team will teach you all you need to know.

You also don't have to do any selling for the IntegriServ Cleaning Systems brand. The company prefers its franchisees to focus on delivering quality services, so IntegriServ Cleaning Systems seeks clients for you. Additional franchise support may come in the form of various customer service departments, available exclusively to franchisees.

What Might Make an IntegriServ Cleaning Systems a Good Choice?

To be part of the IntegriServ Cleaning Services team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees.

IntegriServ Cleaning Services may offer in-house financial help with the franchise fee, equipment, and accounts receivable.

How To Open an IntegriServ Cleaning Systems Franchise

To get started with IntegriServ Cleaning Services, you will need to submit a franchise inquiry form. An IntegriServ Cleaning Systems franchise representative may reach out to you and may also provide you with the brand's Franchise Disclosure Document The Franchise Disclosure Document may allow you to learn more about IntegriServ Cleaning Systems and the opportunity in front of you. Potential franchisees usually have two weeks to review the Franchise Disclosure Document as part of their due diligence process.

The due diligence process allows you to research the brand before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement. You must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Additionally, research the brand and your local area to see if an IntegriServ Cleaning Services franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

As you progress with the IntegriServ Cleaning Services brand, speak to existing franchisees and ask the executive team questions. If both parties agree that you are a good fit for the IntegriServ Cleaning Services brand, you may soon be ready to sign a franchise agreement and launch your very own IntegriServ Cleaning Services franchise.