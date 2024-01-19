The billionaire appeared on the "What Now? With Trevor Noah" podcast on Thursday.

Some high-profile celebrities and billionaires have extensive morning routines, from 4 a.m. wake-ups to meditation on the beach.

And then some just want to stay in bed.

Take Mark Cuban, for example, who appeared on the "What Now? with Trevor Noah" podcast on Thursday to talk about his career and upcoming changes, including his recent announcement that he will be departing ABC's "Shark Tank" after 16 seasons, and selling his majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks for an estimated $3.5 billion last fall, the NBA team he owned for over 20 years (though he still retains a 27% stake in the franchise.)

Noah asked how he starts his day, in an attempt to figure out how Cuban organizes all the many facets of his life, but his response was surprisingly ordinary.

"I get up probably 7 a.m., 6:30, 7 a.m., just depending on the day. Lay in bed, look at my emails, because I try to do everything by email," he said. "And so then I'm in bed for like an hour chilling, doing my emails, responding to anything that's urgent, and then get up, get something to eat, go work out."

"And then come back and rinse and repeat," Cuban continued. "Because I literally try to do as few meetings and calls as possible and try to gear everything towards email. And so, I mean, I'm on my phone or my PC all day every day. And that's it, that's it."

Noah also asked Cuban why he was leaving "Shark Tank." The billionaire announced that he was leaving the hit ABC show in November 2023 on the "All the Smoke" podcast with former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, noting that Season 16 in 2025 would be his last.

Cuban's response was also quite simple — just a shift in priorities.

"One more year because I don't want to leave "Shark Tank" hanging because I still love the show, I still love what it stands for, and those reruns will run for the next 700 years," he said. "But I just wanted more time with my kids. That's it, and a nutshell."

Cuban has an estimated net worth of $6.76 billion, per Bloomberg.