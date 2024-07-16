Get All Access for $5/mo

Report: Elon Musk to Donate $45 Million a Month to Pro-Trump Super PAC Musk reportedly already made at least one donation to America PAC.

By Emily Rella Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Elon Musk is reportedly donating $45 million a month to America PAC, a Pro-Trump Super PAC, starting this month.
  • Other donors include the Winklevoss twins and investor Joe Lonsdale.
  • The PAC focuses on registering new voters and encouraging people to vote early and by mail-in ballots in swing states.

After formally endorsing presidential candidate Donald Trump for the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election, Elon Musk is showing his support by pledging a hefty monthly donation to a Super PAC.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, Musk has reportedly agreed to donate $45 million a month to America PAC, which was founded in June and primarily focused on registering new voters and encouraging registered voters to vote early and by mail-in ballots in swing states.

Related: Elon Musk Endorses Trump, Says 'Dangerous Times Ahead'

Other donors to the Super PAC include the Winklevoss twins and Joe Lonsdale, co-founder of Palantir.

According to filings seen by the Wall Street Journal, America PAC had received $8.75 million in contributions for the three-month period that ended on June 30.

Bloomberg previously reported that Musk donated to the Super PAC but the amount at the time was not disclosed. He will reportedly begin the monthly contributions in July.

Musk took to X on Saturday to formally endorse Trump for President and call for his "rapid recovery."

The billionaire also called Trump's choice of Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance as his vice president nominee an "excellent decision."

Musk's backing of Trump is a strong departure from his original stance before the 2016 election when he denounced the former President as a viable option for office in an interview with CNBC.

Related: Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Tim Cook Comment After Trump Shooting

"I feel a bit stronger that he is probably not the right guy," Musk said, at the time. "He doesn't seem to have the sort of character that reflects well on the United States."

As of Tuesday afternoon, Musk's net worth was an estimated $267 billion.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Legal

Relocating Your Business Can Be Complicated — Here's Your Step-by-Step Guide to a Seamless Move

If you've decided to move your business to another state, there are specific processes to follow. Here's how to do it right.

By Nellie Akalp
Business News

Tesla Now Has Nearly 800 New Jobs Open — Up From Only 3 Roles in May

The job openings could indicate where Elon Musk wants to steer Tesla next.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Jamie Dimon Calls For 'Constructive Dialogue' in Leaked Employee Memo After Trump Rally Tragedy

The JPMorgan CEO sent an internal memo to employees on Sunday.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Taylor Swift Just Gave a Masterclass in Crisis Management—Turning an Onstage Disaster Into a Highlight

An instrument malfunction threatened to sink Swift's July 14 show.

By David James
Marketing

Don't Copy Big Brands to Increase Your Sales on Amazon — Do This Instead

I'm an Amazon Consultant, and if you want explosive growth, don't look to the big brands' listings for answers. Here's what you need to do instead.

By Tanner Rankin
Leadership

Build These 10 Habits to Become a True Leader (and Not Just a Boss)

This article explores the distinction between being a boss and being a leader, outlining ten key habits that transform mere management into true leadership.

By Chris Kille