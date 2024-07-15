Get All Access for $5/mo

Elon Musk Endorses Trump, Says He's Faced Two Recent Assassination Attempts: 'Dangerous Times Ahead' Elon Musk endorsed former President Trump minutes after the failed assassination at a rally in Pennsylvania and says two attempts have been made on his life while living in Texas.

By David James Edited by Dan Bova

Key Takeaways

  • Elon Musk endorses Donald Trump after a failed assassination attempt during a Pennsylvania rally.
  • Musk's political stance appears to pivot rightward with public support for Trump, despite previous Democratic endorsements.
  • Amid concerns for his personal safety, Musk tweets about past assassination attempts and warns of "dangerous times ahead."

Shortly after former President Donald was pulled off stage by Secret Service agents after a failed assassination attempt on Saturday, Elon Musk posted his support on X, stating: "I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery."

The official endorsement follows Musk contributing to a pro-Trump political action committee, per Bloomberg.

While not entirely unexpected if you have been following most recent Musk's posts about politics and business, this does come as a notable shift given that he was once an outspoken supporter of Democratic candidates Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Joe Biden.

Related: Mark Cuban Warns About Fake Fundraisers on Social Media After Assassination Attempt: 'Makes Things Worse'

Beyond the political, cultural, and business implications of his support, the Tesla CEO also raised alarms regarding personal security threats, stating that there have been two attempts on his life since he moved the company from California to Texas.

David James

Entrepreneur Staff

Staff writer

