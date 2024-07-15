Elon Musk endorsed former President Trump minutes after the failed assassination at a rally in Pennsylvania and says two attempts have been made on his life while living in Texas.

Shortly after former President Donald was pulled off stage by Secret Service agents after a failed assassination attempt on Saturday, Elon Musk posted his support on X, stating: "I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery."

I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery pic.twitter.com/ZdxkF63EqF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2024

The official endorsement follows Musk contributing to a pro-Trump political action committee, per Bloomberg.

While not entirely unexpected if you have been following most recent Musk's posts about politics and business, this does come as a notable shift given that he was once an outspoken supporter of Democratic candidates Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Joe Biden.

Beyond the political, cultural, and business implications of his support, the Tesla CEO also raised alarms regarding personal security threats, stating that there have been two attempts on his life since he moved the company from California to Texas.

Dangerous times ahead.



Two people (separate occasions) have already tried to kill me in the past 8 months. They were arrested with guns about 20 mins drive from Tesla HQ in Texas. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2024

