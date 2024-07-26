Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As an entrepreneur, amateur athlete, and father of two, I know that multitasking is sometimes the only option for getting anything done. Juggling tasks is often expected of us — by our companies and families alike.

This is exactly why I'm trying to avoid multitasking as much as possible during my individual work hours. And I'm doing all I can to kill what I call a 'multitasking culture' in my company.

As a productivity expert, I've encountered many productivity myths centered around multitasking. Some of those are so deeply rooted in our thinking that we may see them as universal truths instead of the fiction they really are. I've grouped those assumptions into four main myths that may be hurting your company's efficiency.

Myth #1: Multitasking employees are more productive

I'm sure you're familiar with companies that resemble a bee hive — the hustle and bustle is always there, and everyone looks busy and stressed most of the time. If we had the time and capacity to analyze such organizations, I'm sure most of them would turn out to exhibit a 'multitasking culture' — an environment where you're judged by the number of tasks you juggle instead of the results you bring.

Still, countless companies fall into the trap of mixing up productivity with 'looking busy.' If you simply want to look busy, multitasking may indeed be one strategy to use. But if you are a multitasker striving to be productive, I have bad news for you.

The research findings indicating the harmful effects of multitasking are compelling, from it interfering with your working memory to the propensity to have attention lapses and just generally forgetting things.

In simple terms, the human brain can't efficiently handle multiple complex tasks simultaneously. That's why multitasking often leads to context switching, which can be time-consuming and error-prone.

Myth #2: Multitasking helps your team meet deadlines

Adding to the previous myth — instead of helping you reach your goals, multitasking slows you down because of the mental strain associated with jumping from one task to another. Therefore, multitasking can lead to delays and missed deadlines.

Focused work with clear priorities is an evergreen tactic for effective time management. My approach is to interchange periods of focused work with strategic breaks and promote this practice to my team as well.

This is nothing new — ten years ago, our study discovered the 52/17 work-break ratio of the most productive people. The study found that combining 52-minute sessions of uninterrupted work with 17-minute breaks is the golden ratio to achieve maximum productivity during your workday.

This approach still works for me, even though sometimes I adjust the length of either of those periods to suit my needs. Employees can also choose an individual work-break ratio—it might as well be the Pomodoro Technique with its 25/5 ratio—whatever works for them as long as it doesn't entail jumping from task to task every two minutes.

Myth #3: A multitasking boss is an indispensable boss

While multitasking might make a manager seem like a jack-of-all-trades, it can also portray a lack of prioritization and planning skills. Even worse, if they try to micromanage employees and poke their noses into everyone else's jobs.

Focusing on a manager's core responsibilities demonstrates much greater value and expertise. Being omnipresent and leading are two different things — if you're doing the latter right.

I think it's best to have a self-sufficient team that can do all or most of the tasks independently of the manager's input. That said, the manager should be available to answer strategic questions and give team guidance.

Myth #4: Employees are productive if they respond quickly

Employees often feel obliged to answer their boss's messages or emails instantly just because they're afraid to appear distracted or slacking. In my company, we try to do the opposite – what matters is the result of your work, not the speed of responding to emails or Slack messages.

I respect that employees' individual work styles can differ; therefore, nobody's forced always to be available. That said, some positions require responsiveness more than others (think developer vs. human resources rep).

I encourage my team to use Slack's status updates, indicating that they're in a meeting or lunch break, and use custom statuses, e.g., "focused work" status. As a hybrid team, some of us often work remotely, and such minor team updates keep everyone in the loop about what others are doing.

Should you ditch multitasking for good?

Finally, multitasking may not be all bad for you or your company. Some studies have shown that multitasking fuels productivity, which may be relevant for your team. If you're not ready to go cold turkey on multitasking, keeping some parts that you think are beneficial may be wiser and gradually phase out the rest. As with all things, the best approach is about striking a balance.

I have written and spoken on radio shows about productivity, and one thing is for sure – productivity is an ever-topical subject. People will never stop searching for the perfect productivity recipe.

But perhaps the most exciting thing about productivity is that the ideal recipe doesn't exist, and you have to keep searching for it and fine-tuning the details. Even if you got the base dish right, you might need to adjust your seasoning time after time because what worked for you last year may no longer be potent today.