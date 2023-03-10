Hammer & Nails
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$384K - $547K
Units as of 2022
18 63.6% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Hammer & Nails offers grooming services for the modern man. Based in Folsom, California, the business started operations in 2013 and began franchising two years later. 

A Hammer & Nails franchise is expected to provide a comprehensive service. A Hammer & Nails location may just be a hairdressing salon, as it could offer nails, skincare, and foot care to go along with its typical hair care. 

There are several Hammer & Nails franchises located throughout the United States. Hammer & Nails is seeking to expand its reach even further.

Why You May Want to Start a Hammer & Nails Franchise

You may not need specific qualifications or experience to open a Hammer & Nails franchise. The company allows for absentee ownership, so you may be able to hire the people you need to run your business and relax knowing that your franchise is in good hands. However, Hammer & Nails asks that their franchisees show the willingness and ability to follow their proven business model. Franchisees should also be leaders who can mentor their staff and show strong customer service skills.

Hammer & Nails franchise agreements typically run for ten years. You may be able to renew your franchise if you meet the Hammer & Nails team’s qualifications. 

What Might Make a Hammer & Nails Franchise a Good Choice?

Hammer & Nails prides itself on pampering its clients. The company calls its salons “Man cave Nirvana” because, once inside, the client is expected to be treated as king. Your Hammer & Nails franchise may offer gift cards, monthly memberships, private label products, and group sales. This may result in a variety of streams with which you can add to your repertoire. 

Because repeat business and referrals form an important source of income, you will seek to ensure that your client receives the personal treatment they expect. You will be responsible for upholding the client-orientated philosophy that may distinguish Hammer & Nails from competitors.

To be part of the Hammer & Nails team, you should make sure that you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Hammer & Nails Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Hammer & Nails franchising team questions.

Men’s grooming is a competitive business. You should make sure that there is room for a Hammer & Nails franchise in your chosen area. Check out the competition, particularly regarding their pricing and services. You should also make sure that you can find the help you need; from front desk check-ins to certified technicians, you will need skilled workers. To operate a franchise, you will need multiple employees.

Hammer & Nails may furnish your premises a short while after you are awarded a franchise. The training that Hammer & Nails offers may be comprehensive. The company makes sure that its support network is available to help franchisees with any situation. Hammer & Nails staff may accompany you during your first week in your new Hammer & Nails franchise.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Hammer & Nails

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Hair Care, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses, Miscellaneous Services, Salon & Spa Services
Founded
2013
Parent Company
The Hammer & Nails Salon Group LLC
Leadership
Aaron Meyers, CEO
Corporate Address
101 Parkshore Dr., #100
Folsom, CA 95630
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2015 (8 years)
# of employees at HQ
32
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
18 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Hammer & Nails franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,950
Initial Investment
$383,950 - $547,200
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Hammer & Nails has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
120 hours
Classroom Training
24 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
6-12
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Hammer & Nails? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Hammer & Nails.

City Wide Facility Solutions

Commercial cleaning and facility maintenance
Ranked #191
Request Info

Sport Clips

Men's sports-themed hair salons
Ranked #24
Learn More

Hommati

3D tours, aerial videos, photography, augmented reality, and other services for real estate agents
Ranked #330
Request Info

My Salon Suite/Salon Plaza

Salon suites
Ranked #62
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing