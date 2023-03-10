Code Wiz
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$120K - $200K
Units as of 2022
10 233.3% over 3 years
Code Wiz teaches children how to code in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere. It is a small chain that is seeking to expand through opening new franchises.

Founded in 2017, Code Wiz began operating franchises the following year and now offers classes online or in several locations throughout the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a Code Wiz Franchise

A Code Wiz franchisee does not need to have a background in information technology. More important than experience is a solid commitment to education. A franchisee should believe that education is fun and enjoy being around kids. Additionally, an ideal franchisee should be a firm believer in the Code Wiz business model.

The franchisee should make sure their center is meeting the high standards Code Wiz expects. At the same time, they will foster a family atmosphere that allows the kids to relax and feel part of a team. Franchisees can, if desired, appoint a manager to run the center when they are away. 

What Might Make a Code Wiz Franchise a Good Choice?

Code Wiz operates on the philosophy that learning should be fun for all involved. Kids may learn to code in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere and are encouraged by a rewards system recognizing their achievements. However, Code Wiz knows that children have their own strategies for learning, so its curriculum is tailored to suit all learning styles.

A Code Wiz center is typically bright and modern. Children use what the company believes to be state-of-the-art technology and work closely with the teacher and their classmates to master coding. Code Wiz encourages the kids' natural curiosity and seeks to transform how children engage with technology.

Opening a Code Wiz franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

How To Open a Code Wiz Franchise

As you decide if opening a Code Wiz franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Code Wiz franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

To be part of the Code Wiz Franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

If you are awarded a Code Wiz franchise, you will receive dozens of hours of on-the-job training and more in the classroom. Code Wiz also offers a comprehensive support package covering all aspects of running the franchise. Code Wiz feels that a franchisee is a member of their team and therefore entitled to all the help necessary.

Company Overview

About Code Wiz

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Enrichment Programs: Miscellaneous, Tutoring, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
2017
Parent Company
Tutor Doctor
Leadership
Ruth Agbaji, CEO
Corporate Address
175 Littleton Rd., #A
Westford, MA 01886
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2018 (5 years)
# of employees at HQ
7
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
10 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Code Wiz franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$120,300 - $199,900
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000
Cash Requirement
$80,000
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Code Wiz has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
80 hours
Classroom Training
80 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
5
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Code Wiz ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

New

Ranked #134 in 2022

Top New Franchises

