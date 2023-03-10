Code Wiz teaches children how to code in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere. It is a small chain that is seeking to expand through opening new franchises.

Founded in 2017, Code Wiz began operating franchises the following year and now offers classes online or in several locations throughout the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a Code Wiz Franchise

A Code Wiz franchisee does not need to have a background in information technology. More important than experience is a solid commitment to education. A franchisee should believe that education is fun and enjoy being around kids. Additionally, an ideal franchisee should be a firm believer in the Code Wiz business model.

The franchisee should make sure their center is meeting the high standards Code Wiz expects. At the same time, they will foster a family atmosphere that allows the kids to relax and feel part of a team. Franchisees can, if desired, appoint a manager to run the center when they are away.

What Might Make a Code Wiz Franchise a Good Choice?

Code Wiz operates on the philosophy that learning should be fun for all involved. Kids may learn to code in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere and are encouraged by a rewards system recognizing their achievements. However, Code Wiz knows that children have their own strategies for learning, so its curriculum is tailored to suit all learning styles.

A Code Wiz center is typically bright and modern. Children use what the company believes to be state-of-the-art technology and work closely with the teacher and their classmates to master coding. Code Wiz encourages the kids' natural curiosity and seeks to transform how children engage with technology.

Opening a Code Wiz franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

How To Open a Code Wiz Franchise

As you decide if opening a Code Wiz franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Code Wiz franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

To be part of the Code Wiz Franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

If you are awarded a Code Wiz franchise, you will receive dozens of hours of on-the-job training and more in the classroom. Code Wiz also offers a comprehensive support package covering all aspects of running the franchise. Code Wiz feels that a franchisee is a member of their team and therefore entitled to all the help necessary.