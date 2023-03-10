School of Rock is one of the most well-known music school franchises in the world. They have over 165 franchises in the U.S. to go along with over 30 international franchises and more than 40 company-owned locations. The company strives to enrich children’s lives through performance-based music education. Founded in 1998 in Philadelphia, School of Rock is the startup that inspired the movie of the same name. Its core educational belief is if students play the songs they love, they may be more interested in learning music.

Franchisees may work with professional musicians and over a dozen part-time students on a daily basis. Outside of lessons, your students may be able to audition for the AllStars program and attend nationwide music workshops and camps throughout the year. Past guests have included musical artists like Josh Homme, Josh Freese, and Peter Frampton.

The perfect candidate for a School of Rock franchisee has a deep connection to music and can create a safe learning environment for children.

Why You May Want to Start a School of Rock Franchise

Running a School of Rock franchise may mean you can satisfy your passion for music as you give back to your community. And while franchisees usually follow the School of Rock educational system, you could have a great deal of creative liberty, too. Its franchisees decide the genre of rock that their instructors teach, customize the look of their location, and have control over staff and schedules. After a couple of years, you may be able to host your own workshops and music camps.

As a School of Rock franchise owner, you will join a network of music schools that enrich the lives of thousands of children. Through the love and study of music, franchisees attempt to give students a safe space to grow, learn, and have fun. Your students could enjoy learning to play their favorite tunes, writing rock songs about growing up, and performing with new friends.

What Might Make School of Rock Franchise a Good Choice?

School of Rock has ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 multiple times in the past decade. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

To be a part of the School of Rock team, you should make sure you are financially ready for an initial investment. This includes the cost of equipment, location, and a franchise fee. Your term of agreement is usually good for 10 years. Ongoing fees, including advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees, are also often required. Veterans may receive a discount off the franchise fee.

Reported income by other franchise owners is usually included in the company’s Franchise Disclosure Document, but School of Rock urges you to look beyond income at the bigger picture—transforming students into musicians who can rock the stage.

How Do You Open a School of Rock Franchise?

To start a School of Rock franchise, you need to meet the minimum net worth and liquid capital requirements. You may then request their Franchise Disclosure Document. A franchise executive will generally be in touch with you to review the Franchise Disclosure Document and franchise location opportunities. This can give you more in-depth information on their brand, vision, financial assistance, and the School of Rock franchise cost.

Once you’ve signed on the dotted line, School of Rock may assign you a franchise support consultant. These consultants typically hold weekly check-ins to help guide your startup and connect you to a financial advisor. Franchisees may attend a multi-day management training course at company headquarters in Canton, Massachusetts to learn how to manage School of Rock's day-to-day operations.

School of Rock wants to see its franchise take off and is ready to offer support. By the time you open the doors to your new music school, you could feel like a rockstar ready to start the show.