School of Rock
Music education
Founded
1998
Franchising Since
2005 (13 Years)
Corporate Address
1 Wattles St.
Canton, MA 02021
CEO
Rob Price
Parent Company
Sterling Partners
Initial Investment ⓘ
$169,350 - $399,100
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$49,500 - $49,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
School of Rock has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
5 hours
Classroom Training:
25 hours
Additional Training:
Additional training as needed
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
14 - 21