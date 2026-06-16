The 10 Hottest Trends in Franchising in 2026 Want to buy into a buzzy business? Look no further than these franchises.

By Tracy Stapp Herold

This story appears in the November 2025 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Where are the hottest opportunities in franchising? At Entrepreneur, we're uniquely suited to answer that question. We collect data from hundreds of franchise brands every year, giving us unique insight into the types of businesses that are growing and thriving.

So, here's our answer: The 10 hottest growth areas in franchising today are Asian Food, Beverages, Business Services, Children's Education & Enrichment, Health & Wellness, Moving/Junk Removal Services & Dumpster Rentals, Personal Care, Pets, Recreation, and Restoration. Each category grew in 2025, and we expect that momentum to continue through 2026.

Want to get in on the action? We list more than 700 franchise brands inside these categories — and one of them could be right for you.

As you peruse the list, you may notice something interesting: Many of the franchises can fit into more than one trending category. For example, many of the brands in the Beverages category offer Asian-inspired teas and other drinks. There's obvious overlap between the Health & Wellness and Personal Care categories, of course. And salon suites, which you'll find under Personal Care, can also be considered Business Services, because they rent suites to independent hair and beauty professionals.

Those brands may be well-positioned for success, but of course, nothing in business is guaranteed. That's why this list is for informational purposes only and not intended as a recommendation of any particular brand. It's essential that you do your own research. Read the company's legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant, and talk to as many franchisees as you can to decide whether an opportunity is strong and right for you.

Asian Food

Beverages

Business Services

Children's Education and Enrichment

Health & Wellness

Moving/Junk Removal Services & Dumpster Rentals

Personal Care

Pets

Recreation

Restoration
Tracy Stapp Herold

Entrepreneur Staff

Tracy Stapp Herold is the special projects editor at Entrepreneur magazine. She works on franchise and business opportunity stories and listings, including the annual Franchise 500.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Fundraising

4 Trends In Fundraising That Will Impact the Future of Philanthropy

Increasing the success of your nonprofit requires you to adapt to changes.

By Peter Daisyme
Social Media

How To Start a Youtube Channel: Step-by-Step Guide

YouTube can be a valuable way to grow your audience. If you're ready to create content, read more about starting a business YouTube Channel.

By Jason R. Rich
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Money & Finance

Founders Obsess Over Cash Flow — But There's a Threat That's Even More Dangerous

There's a silent business risk every entrepreneur underestimates, and it can shut you down faster than a cash crunch.

By Andres Tovar
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Growing a Business

Don't Rely on Instinct to Make Hiring Decisions — Use This Smart Strategy Instead

Here's the data-driven hiring playbook every business owner needs.

By Makena Finger Zannini