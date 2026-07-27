She Ate at Denny’s Before She Set a Record Rowing Solo Across the Pacific — Here’s the Surprising Way the Chain Responded

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Denny’s had no clue it was part of Kelsey Pfendler’s world record until three weeks after it happened. Pfendler ate her last meal, a Philly Cheesesteak Omelette, at a Monterey Denny’s before rowing solo across the Pacific, a 2,400-mile trip no American woman had completed alone. Three weeks into her journey, her team tipped off the franchise, Restaurant Business reports.

“It was like Christmas,” said Fasika Melaku, Denny’s chief people, enterprise communications and social impact officer, describing the moment the chain learned about the connection. Denny’s is going through a turnaround under new ownership, and had already been collecting stories tying real people to its brand, including Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, a former Denny’s dishwasher who founded his company in a Denny’s booth.

Most companies would probably rush to monetize the moment, but Denny’s held back, only checking in on Pfendler’s safety and her team’s needs. They coordinated daily with her crew and threw her a welcome party in Waikiki when she landed 43 days later, faster than anyone had rowed the route before. Her order? A burger, a stack of pancakes, and, of course, the Philly Cheesesteak Omelette.