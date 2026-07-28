Wendy’s Sold Out of Free Tote Bags in 90 Seconds — Here’s the Lesson for Your Business

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Wendy’s learned recently that its loyalty members don’t just want a free Frosty. They want a branded tote bag — and they’ll fight for it. The chain’s first-ever merchandise drops in May and June, offering free tote bags, charm bracelets, soccer jerseys and even a digital camera to Wendy’s Rewards members, ran out almost instantly, Restaurant Business reports. The totes and charm bracelets were gone in 90 seconds. The 20 Canon cameras disappeared in two.

“That kind of velocity told us our fans were clearly hungry for exclusive, members-only experiences,” said Whitney Gretz, Wendy’s VP of media and digital marketing. It’s a similar phenomenon to Trader Joe’s tote bag frenzy, where limited-edition totes have resold for $500 online.

The positive news comes as Wendy’s same-store sales have been negative for five straight quarters. The chain is hoping to turn things around after hiring new CEO Bob Wright. With 56 million loyalty members already enrolled, the takeaway for any brand running a loyalty program is simple: discounts keep people participating, but exclusivity is what actually gets them excited.