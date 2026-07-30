How Cereal Milk Matcha and Pink Mermaid 7 Fizz Are Fueling 7 Brew’s Biggest Growth Yet: ‘The Industry Hasn’t Been Disrupted in a Long Time’

Listen to this post

7 Brew is pouring it on. Brew Crew Holdings, the chain’s largest franchisee, finished 2025 with 130 stores and $273 million in sales, ranking No. 61 among the country’s largest restaurant franchisees, Franchise Times reports. It’s targeting 100 new locations this year alone.

“I think the industry hasn’t been disrupted in a long time, and that’s what’s been happening over the last few years,” said Brew Crew President Connor Wilson. Franchised 7 Brew stores now average $2.65 million in annual sales, up from $1.9 million the year before, fueled by customizable, colorful drinks like Pink Mermaid 7 Fizz and Cereal Milk Matcha served through double drive-thrus. Weekly volumes are “insane,” says operations director Matt Martinkovic.

7 Brew is part of a new breed of drink chain shaking up the category. Along with Dutch Bros and dirty-soda concepts Swig and Fiiz Drinks, it’s pushing traditional coffee chains to rethink their own menus. Iced drinks overtook hot coffee sales at Dunkin’ two years ago, and Starbucks’ refresher platform is now a $2 billion business.