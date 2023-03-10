Lightbridge Academy

Lightbridge Academy

Childcare/early learning
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#192 Ranked #217 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$621K - $5.1M
Units as of 2022
64 60.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Lightbridge Academy, which was founded in 1997 and began franchising in 2011, is an educational child care center. There are dozens of franchised and company-owned locations throughout the U.S. The brand tries to create genuine, caring relationships with every family member as they ensure the education and well-being of each child.

You may not need experience with children and childcare to run a Lightbridge Academy franchise. The brand generally helps you hire a team equipped to care for the kids. The perfect candidate for a Lightbridge Academy franchisee possesses integrity and shares Lightbridge Academy's core values.

Why You May Want to Start a Lightbridge Academy Franchise

Lightbridge Academy built its philosophy and culture on family values. These values are applied to the children, parents, teachers, and franchisees who are a part of the company. When you join Lightbridge Academy as a franchisee, you will most likely become part of a family who cares, supports, and encourages each other.

If you love the idea of helping educate and mold children, then a Lightbridge Academy franchise might be for you. The brand looks to positively impact the lives of thousands of children and parents daily. They may have the vision to transform the lives of families by treating them as one of their own.

Lightbridge Academy offers many added features to their facilities such as increased health and safety, extended evening hours, nutritious snacks and meal plans, extracurricular activities, and even occasional evening babysitting. With these services, your franchise might be able to ease the stresses of busy, working parents.

What Might Make a Lightbridge Academy Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Lightbridge Academy team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

To showcase their excellence, Lightbridge Academy has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 for multiple years in the past few years. This is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Lightbridge Academy has developed industry-leading programs, including ParentView® internet monitoring and an e-Communication app. The e-Communication app provides a real-time and ongoing connection between the parent and child throughout the day. This exemplary and unique experience typically earns the trust of parents.

How Do You Open a Lightbridge Academy Franchise?

If you are interested in opening a Lightbridge Academy franchise, you may need to submit a franchise request form. A franchise development team member may reach out to you through an introductory call so they can get to know you and see how you align with the brand.

From there, you may receive an initial franchise packet to provide you with information on the brand, the franchise cost, and more. If you are chosen to continue the franchising process, you will usually attend a Lightbridge Academy discovery day in Iselin, New Jersey to meet the franchise development team and current franchisees. 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Lightbridge Academy

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Childcare, Tutoring, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
1997
Parent Company
Lightbridge Franchise Co. LLC
Leadership
Gaetano Falzarano, Founder & CEO
Corporate Address
116 Grand St., 2nd Fl.
Iselin, NJ 08830
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2011 (12 years)
# of employees at HQ
35
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
64 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Lightbridge Academy franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$621,233 - $5,088,750
Net Worth Requirement
$1,000,000
Cash Requirement
$200,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
15 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Lightbridge Academy has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
32 hours
Classroom Training
114 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
32
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Lightbridge Academy? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Lightbridge Academy landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Lightbridge Academy ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #192 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Lightbridge Academy.

Minuteman Press

Printing, graphics, and marketing services
Ranked #167
Request Info

ClaimTek Systems

Medical billing and practice management solutions
Request Info

Kumon

Supplemental education
Ranked #6
Request Info

Mathnasium

Math tutoring
Ranked #95
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing