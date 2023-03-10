Since being founded in 1979, The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education has been teaching children from six weeks to five years old in innovative and engaging programs. After beginning to franchise in 2003, The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education has expanded to open more 250 in-person education franchises throughout the United States.

Offering daycare and early childhood education programs, The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education has attempted to become known for its vibrant centers and lovable characters, making education fun and effective.

The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education was founded by Michael Weissman, whose passion for childhood education led him to grow the company into a leader in the daycare and early childhood education industry. Customers can now find Learning Experience Academy of Early Education centers all across the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education Franchise

While no prior experience in education is required to begin a The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education, a passion for innovative early childhood education may earn franchisees bonus marks. Franchisees who share the belief in giving back to their community and charities such as the Make-A-Wish Foundation might find a The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education franchise to be a good fit.

The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 multiple times in the past decade. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a Learning Experience Academy of Early Education Franchise a Good Choice?

Alongside colorful learning centers and fun proprietary brand characters, The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education also seeks to involve parents in the experience thanks to the company's Show-N-Tell app. This app helps parents plan, track, and be in the know of all the happenings at their child's The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education center.

The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education's innovative curriculum brings new monthly themes and hands-on learning that meet the early learning standards of each state the Learning Experience Academy of Early Education operates in. The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education facilities may be outfitted with age-appropriate furniture, chairs, and details tailored to a range of ages in children's stages of development.

How To Open a Learning Experience Academy of Early Education Franchise

To be part of The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Franchisees seeking to start their very own The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education franchise will be required to enter into an agreement to run a learning center under The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education brand. Franchisees will need to follow specific operating procedures, as well.

The corporate team, which is located in Deerfield Beach, Florida, will support franchisees along the way through a collaborative construction process, marketing training and support, financial planning, and much more. Before long, you'll be leading the charge in educating your community's next generation of creative and innovative thinkers.