- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#43 Ranked #68 last year
- Initial investment
-
$589K - $5.2M
- Units as of 2023
-
328 35.0% over 3 years
Since being founded in 1979, The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education has been teaching children from six weeks to five years old in innovative and engaging programs. After beginning to franchise in 2003, The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education has expanded to open more 250 in-person education franchises throughout the United States.
Offering daycare and early childhood education programs, The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education has attempted to become known for its vibrant centers and lovable characters, making education fun and effective.
The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education was founded by Michael Weissman, whose passion for childhood education led him to grow the company into a leader in the daycare and early childhood education industry. Customers can now find Learning Experience Academy of Early Education centers all across the United States.
Why You May Want To Start a The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education Franchise
While no prior experience in education is required to begin a The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education, a passion for innovative early childhood education may earn franchisees bonus marks. Franchisees who share the belief in giving back to their community and charities such as the Make-A-Wish Foundation might find a The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education franchise to be a good fit.
The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 multiple times in the past decade. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
What Might Make a Learning Experience Academy of Early Education Franchise a Good Choice?
Alongside colorful learning centers and fun proprietary brand characters, The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education also seeks to involve parents in the experience thanks to the company's Show-N-Tell app. This app helps parents plan, track, and be in the know of all the happenings at their child's The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education center.
The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education's innovative curriculum brings new monthly themes and hands-on learning that meet the early learning standards of each state the Learning Experience Academy of Early Education operates in. The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education facilities may be outfitted with age-appropriate furniture, chairs, and details tailored to a range of ages in children's stages of development.
How To Open a Learning Experience Academy of Early Education Franchise
To be part of The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
Franchisees seeking to start their very own The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education franchise will be required to enter into an agreement to run a learning center under The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education brand. Franchisees will need to follow specific operating procedures, as well.
The corporate team, which is located in Deerfield Beach, Florida, will support franchisees along the way through a collaborative construction process, marketing training and support, financial planning, and much more. Before long, you'll be leading the charge in educating your community's next generation of creative and innovative thinkers.
Company Overview
About The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education
- Industry
- Children's Businesses
- Related Categories
- Childcare, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Children's Education/Enrichment
- Founded
- 1979
- Leadership
- Richard Weissman, Chairman & CEO
- Corporate Address
-
210 Hillsboro Technology Dr.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2003 (20 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 132
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Europe (Western)
- # of Units
- 328 (as of 2023)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $60,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $589,419 - $5,225,419
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $350,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $150,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 20% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 15 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 143 hours
- Classroom Training
- 82 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 10-20
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
