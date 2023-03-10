The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education

Preschool/educational childcare
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#43 Ranked #68 last year
Initial investment
$589K - $5.2M
Units as of 2023
328 35.0% over 3 years
Since being founded in 1979, The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education has been teaching children from six weeks to five years old in innovative and engaging programs. After beginning to franchise in 2003, The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education has expanded to open more 250 in-person education franchises throughout the United States. 

Offering daycare and early childhood education programs, The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education has attempted to become known for its vibrant centers and lovable characters, making education fun and effective.

The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education was founded by Michael Weissman, whose passion for childhood education led him to grow the company into a leader in the daycare and early childhood education industry. Customers can now find Learning Experience Academy of Early Education centers all across the United States. 

Why You May Want To Start a The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education Franchise

While no prior experience in education is required to begin a The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education, a passion for innovative early childhood education may earn franchisees bonus marks. Franchisees who share the belief in giving back to their community and charities such as the Make-A-Wish Foundation might find a The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education franchise to be a good fit. 

The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 multiple times in the past decade. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a Learning Experience Academy of Early Education Franchise a Good Choice?

Alongside colorful learning centers and fun proprietary brand characters, The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education also seeks to involve parents in the experience thanks to the company's Show-N-Tell app. This app helps parents plan, track, and be in the know of all the happenings at their child's The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education center. 

The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education's innovative curriculum brings new monthly themes and hands-on learning that meet the early learning standards of each state the Learning Experience Academy of Early Education operates in. The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education facilities may be outfitted with age-appropriate furniture, chairs, and details tailored to a range of ages in children's stages of development. 

How To Open a Learning Experience Academy of Early Education Franchise

To be part of The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Franchisees seeking to start their very own The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education franchise will be required to enter into an agreement to run a learning center under The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education brand. Franchisees will need to follow specific operating procedures, as well.

The corporate team, which is located in Deerfield Beach, Florida, will support franchisees along the way through a collaborative construction process, marketing training and support, financial planning, and much more. Before long, you'll be leading the charge in educating your community's next generation of creative and innovative thinkers. 

Company Overview

About The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Childcare, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
1979
Leadership
Richard Weissman, Chairman & CEO
Corporate Address
210 Hillsboro Technology Dr.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2003 (20 years)
# of employees at HQ
132
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Europe (Western)

# of Units
328 (as of 2023)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$60,000
Initial Investment
$589,419 - $5,225,419
Net Worth Requirement
$350,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
15 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
143 hours
Classroom Training
82 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
10-20
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #43 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #99 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #90 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Childcare Category

