Since its founding in 1983 and subsequent franchising in 1988, The Goddard School has become a leader in childcare as one of the largest franchised preschool systems. The Goddard School is franchised by Goddard Systems and has hundreds of schools and serves tens of thousands of students.

The company offers year-round programs for children aged six weeks to six years, including afterschool enrichment and summer programs. This includes the company's comprehensive, play-based F.L.EX. Learning Program (Fun Learning Experience) which focuses on building children's emotional, academic, social, creative, and physical skills.

The Goddard School's tutors collaborate with parents to help nurture children into becoming respectful, confident, and joyful learners. Additionally, they provide parents with daily activity reports and schedule regular conferences throughout the year to discuss children's progress and behavior. The Goddard School preschool franchises are recognized and trusted by parents and educators.

Why May You Want to Start a The Goddard School Franchise

If you're a passionate business professional looking for a career change, opening a The Goddard School franchise may be a viable option for you. You'll also have the chance to positively impact children's lives while investing in your own.

As a franchisee, you don't need a childcare or education background and won't necessarily have to teach. Each school is licensed as a childcare facility, and staff members are trained in early childhood education and development. However, you will have to be on-site to fulfill administrative roles. With that said, an education director will focus on the children, The Goddard School pricing, and curriculum.

Regardless of your role, The Goddard School will provide franchisees with ongoing support in real estate, site development, operations, I.T., marketing, advertising, quality assurance, and training.

What Might Make a The Goddard School Franchise a Good Choice?

The Goddard School has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 many times in the past two decades. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

The company's standing in the education and childcare sector is huge. The demand for childcare continues to increase as more households have two working adults. Unique lessons including yoga, robotics, and sign language may give your childcare program an even greater advantage in your local market.

One of its standout programs, The Goddard School's F.L.EX program, was developed by early childhood education experts to offer classes for childhood preparation for social and academic success. The course has also earned accreditation for creating policies, programs, and standards that help franchised locations meet high standards in early learning, child development, and childcare.

How to Start a The Goddard School Franchise

To open a The Goddard School franchise, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup costs. Ongoing fees include royalty fees, marketing funds, or any other capital you'll need to cover startup costs.

You should consider your location. Competition is healthy and may be beneficial to your franchise, but too much can harm business. Think of where you are in relation to school districts, your area's demographics, and whether there is a demand for childcare and afterschool programming.