Preschool/educational childcare
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#60 Ranked #96 last year
Initial investment
$818K - $7.4M
Units as of 2022
595 16.9% over 3 years
Since its founding in 1983 and subsequent franchising in 1988, The Goddard School has become a leader in childcare as one of the largest franchised preschool systems. The Goddard School is franchised by Goddard Systems and has hundreds of schools and serves tens of thousands of students. 

The company offers year-round programs for children aged six weeks to six years, including afterschool enrichment and summer programs. This includes the company's comprehensive, play-based F.L.EX. Learning Program (Fun Learning Experience) which focuses on building children's emotional, academic, social, creative, and physical skills. 

The Goddard School's tutors collaborate with parents to help nurture children into becoming respectful, confident, and joyful learners. Additionally, they provide parents with daily activity reports and schedule regular conferences throughout the year to discuss children's progress and behavior. The Goddard School preschool franchises are recognized and trusted by parents and educators. 

Why May You Want to Start a The Goddard School Franchise

If you're a passionate business professional looking for a career change, opening a The Goddard School franchise may be a viable option for you. You'll also have the chance to positively impact children's lives while investing in your own.

As a franchisee, you don't need a childcare or education background and won't necessarily have to teach. Each school is licensed as a childcare facility, and staff members are trained in early childhood education and development. However, you will have to be on-site to fulfill administrative roles. With that said, an education director will focus on the children, The Goddard School pricing, and curriculum. 

Regardless of your role, The Goddard School will provide franchisees with ongoing support in real estate, site development, operations, I.T., marketing, advertising, quality assurance, and training.

What Might Make a The Goddard School Franchise a Good Choice?

The Goddard School has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 many times in the past two decades. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

The company's standing in the education and childcare sector is huge. The demand for childcare continues to increase as more households have two working adults. Unique lessons including yoga, robotics, and sign language may give your childcare program an even greater advantage in your local market.

One of its standout programs, The Goddard School's F.L.EX program, was developed by early childhood education experts to offer classes for childhood preparation for social and academic success. The course has also earned accreditation for creating policies, programs, and standards that help franchised locations meet high standards in early learning, child development, and childcare. 

How to Start a The Goddard School Franchise

To open a The Goddard School franchise, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup costs. Ongoing fees include royalty fees, marketing funds, or any other capital you'll need to cover startup costs.

You should consider your location. Competition is healthy and may be beneficial to your franchise, but too much can harm business. Think of where you are in relation to school districts, your area's demographics, and whether there is a demand for childcare and afterschool programming. 

Company Overview

About The Goddard School

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Childcare, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
1986
Parent Company
Sycamore Partners
Leadership
Dennis Maple, Chairman & CEO
Corporate Address
1016 W. Ninth Ave., #140
King of Prussia, PA 19406
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1988 (35 years)
# of employees at HQ
178
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
595 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Goddard School franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$135,000
Initial Investment
$818,300 - $7,360,100
Cash Requirement
$250,000 - $275,000
Veteran Incentives
$20,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
Term of Agreement
15 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
The Goddard School has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
Ongoing, as needed
Classroom Training
126 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
25
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where The Goddard School landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where The Goddard School ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #60 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #104 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Veteran

Ranked #52 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Trending Up

Ranked #91 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)

