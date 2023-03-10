Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#60 Ranked #96 last year
- Initial investment
-
$818K - $7.4M
- Units as of 2022
-
595 16.9% over 3 years
Since its founding in 1983 and subsequent franchising in 1988, The Goddard School has become a leader in childcare as one of the largest franchised preschool systems. The Goddard School is franchised by Goddard Systems and has hundreds of schools and serves tens of thousands of students.
The company offers year-round programs for children aged six weeks to six years, including afterschool enrichment and summer programs. This includes the company's comprehensive, play-based F.L.EX. Learning Program (Fun Learning Experience) which focuses on building children's emotional, academic, social, creative, and physical skills.
The Goddard School's tutors collaborate with parents to help nurture children into becoming respectful, confident, and joyful learners. Additionally, they provide parents with daily activity reports and schedule regular conferences throughout the year to discuss children's progress and behavior. The Goddard School preschool franchises are recognized and trusted by parents and educators.
Why May You Want to Start a The Goddard School Franchise
If you're a passionate business professional looking for a career change, opening a The Goddard School franchise may be a viable option for you. You'll also have the chance to positively impact children's lives while investing in your own.
As a franchisee, you don't need a childcare or education background and won't necessarily have to teach. Each school is licensed as a childcare facility, and staff members are trained in early childhood education and development. However, you will have to be on-site to fulfill administrative roles. With that said, an education director will focus on the children, The Goddard School pricing, and curriculum.
Regardless of your role, The Goddard School will provide franchisees with ongoing support in real estate, site development, operations, I.T., marketing, advertising, quality assurance, and training.
What Might Make a The Goddard School Franchise a Good Choice?
The Goddard School has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 many times in the past two decades. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
The company's standing in the education and childcare sector is huge. The demand for childcare continues to increase as more households have two working adults. Unique lessons including yoga, robotics, and sign language may give your childcare program an even greater advantage in your local market.
One of its standout programs, The Goddard School's F.L.EX program, was developed by early childhood education experts to offer classes for childhood preparation for social and academic success. The course has also earned accreditation for creating policies, programs, and standards that help franchised locations meet high standards in early learning, child development, and childcare.
How to Start a The Goddard School Franchise
To open a The Goddard School franchise, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup costs. Ongoing fees include royalty fees, marketing funds, or any other capital you'll need to cover startup costs.
You should consider your location. Competition is healthy and may be beneficial to your franchise, but too much can harm business. Think of where you are in relation to school districts, your area's demographics, and whether there is a demand for childcare and afterschool programming.
Company Overview
About The Goddard School
- Industry
- Children's Businesses
- Related Categories
- Childcare, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Children's Education/Enrichment
- Founded
- 1986
- Parent Company
- Sycamore Partners
- Leadership
- Dennis Maple, Chairman & CEO
- Corporate Address
-
1016 W. Ninth Ave., #140
King of Prussia, PA 19406
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1988 (35 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 178
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 595 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Goddard School franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $135,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $818,300 - $7,360,100
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Cash Requirement
- $250,000 - $275,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- $20,000 off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 4%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 15 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- The Goddard School has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- Ongoing, as needed
- Classroom Training
- 126 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 25
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where The Goddard School landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where The Goddard School ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
