Jeff's Bagel Run

Bagels, cream cheese, coffee
Initial investment
$435K - $713K
Unit data is unavailable
N/A
Company Overview

About Jeff's Bagel Run

Founded 2019
Parent Company JBR Franchise Co.
Leadership Catriona Harris, VP, Marketing
Corporate Address 4190 Millenia Blvd.
Orlando, FL 32839
Social Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2023 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ 20
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Jeff's Bagel Run franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$30,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$435,000 - $712,500
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$1,000,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$500,000
Royalty Fee Information Circle
6%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
2%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 76 hours
Classroom Training 20 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
National Media
Social Media
Website Development

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
