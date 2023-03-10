Are you ready to help your kids dive into one of the most well-known swim schools around? Goldfish Swim School offers swimming lessons to kids from the age of 4 months to 12 years. They may equip swimmers with life-saving and life-changing skills.

Goldfish Swim School was founded by Jenny and Chris McCuiston in 2006. The swimming business started franchising in 2008 following a rise in demand for swimming lessons. Since then, the Goldfish Swim School franchise has expanded to many locations in both the United States and Canada.

Why You May Want to Start a Goldfish Swim School Franchise

The Goldfish Swim School brand may be known for the vibrant and bright colors that attract young children to learn in their pools. They're also popular for their proprietary curriculum, the Science of SwimPlay, and their use of warm, clean water. Goldfish Swim School has skilled instructors, each one handling only a few children at a time. Becoming a Goldfish Swim School franchisee may be a fun adventure, especially if you have a passion for changing kids’ lives and giving them confidence.

With the demand for swimming lessons, Goldfish Swim School may offer some of the most well-known curriculums around. You could be part of a growing franchise that had more than 115 locations in the United States and Canada.

What Might Make a Goldfish Swim School Franchise a Good Choice?

Multiple times in recent years, Goldfish Swim School has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Families may be constantly looking for prestigious places to take their infants and children for high-quality swim lessons. This company's franchisees meet these demands while building their own investment.

To become part of the Goldfish Swim School team, you should ensure that you are financially sound enough for an initial investment that will consist of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You’ll also want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover ongoing fees that will include advertising and royalty fees.

As a franchisee, you may get on-the-job training and classroom instruction to give you the experience and skills needed to run your Goldfish Swim School. Its team may also help you choose a location for your franchise before assisting you in designing and constructing the facility. They should also provide guidance in creating a franchise website, advertising material, and marketing platforms.

How to Open a Goldfish Swim School Franchise

To get started with the process of opening a Goldfish Swim School franchise, ask yourself one question: do you like to play? This franchise values "play" as an essential part of their learning method. If you're on board with their approach, it might be time to take the plunge.

As part of the process, a Goldfish Swim School representative will usually contact you and introduce you to the team. They'll assess your potential as a franchisee. Once you're approved, you will attend training workshops and classes for dozens of hours. Corporate will also likely give you a tour of an established Goldfish Swim School to familiarize yourself with the franchise activities.

Before you know it, you'll be opening the doors to your own Goldfish Swim School. And as they say in swimming—if you have a lane, you have a chance.