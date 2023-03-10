Goldfish Swim School

Goldfish Swim School

Infant and child swimming lessons
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#69 Ranked #53 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$1.4M - $3.3M
Units as of 2022
133 47.8% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Are you ready to help your kids dive into one of the most well-known swim schools around? Goldfish Swim School offers swimming lessons to kids from the age of 4 months to 12 years. They may equip swimmers with life-saving and life-changing skills.

Goldfish Swim School was founded by Jenny and Chris McCuiston in 2006. The swimming business started franchising in 2008 following a rise in demand for swimming lessons. Since then, the Goldfish Swim School franchise has expanded to many locations in both the United States and Canada.

Why You May Want to Start a Goldfish Swim School Franchise

The Goldfish Swim School brand may be known for the vibrant and bright colors that attract young children to learn in their pools. They're also popular for their proprietary curriculum, the Science of SwimPlay, and their use of warm, clean water. Goldfish Swim School has skilled instructors, each one handling only a few children at a time. Becoming a Goldfish Swim School franchisee may be a fun adventure, especially if you have a passion for changing kids’ lives and giving them confidence.

With the demand for swimming lessons, Goldfish Swim School may offer some of the most well-known curriculums around. You could be part of a growing franchise that had more than 115 locations in the United States and Canada. 

What Might Make a Goldfish Swim School Franchise a Good Choice?

Multiple times in recent years, Goldfish Swim School has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Families may be constantly looking for prestigious places to take their infants and children for high-quality swim lessons. This company's franchisees meet these demands while building their own investment.

To become part of the Goldfish Swim School team, you should ensure that you are financially sound enough for an initial investment that will consist of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You’ll also want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover ongoing fees that will include advertising and royalty fees.

As a franchisee, you may get on-the-job training and classroom instruction to give you the experience and skills needed to run your Goldfish Swim School. Its team may also help you choose a location for your franchise before assisting you in designing and constructing the facility. They should also provide guidance in creating a franchise website, advertising material, and marketing platforms.

How to Open a Goldfish Swim School Franchise

To get started with the process of opening a Goldfish Swim School franchise, ask yourself one question: do you like to play? This franchise values "play" as an essential part of their learning method. If you're on board with their approach, it might be time to take the plunge. 

As part of the process, a Goldfish Swim School representative will usually contact you and introduce you to the team. They'll assess your potential as a franchisee. Once you're approved, you will attend training workshops and classes for dozens of hours. Corporate will also likely give you a tour of an established Goldfish Swim School to familiarize yourself with the franchise activities. 

Before you know it, you'll be opening the doors to your own Goldfish Swim School. And as they say in swimming—if you have a lane, you have a chance. 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Goldfish Swim School

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Swimming Lessons, Children's Fitness Programs, Miscellaneous Recreation Businesses, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
2006
Parent Company
Goldfish Swim School Franchising LLC
Leadership
Chris McCuiston, CEO
Corporate Address
2701 Industrial Row Dr.
Troy, MI 48084
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2008 (15 years)
# of employees at HQ
49
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
133 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Goldfish Swim School franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$1,355,283 - $3,266,858
Net Worth Requirement
$1,500,000
Cash Requirement
$600,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
20 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Goldfish Swim School has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
45
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Goldfish Swim School? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Goldfish Swim School landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Goldfish Swim School ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #69 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Award

Ranked #1 in Swimming Lessons in 2021

Best of the Best
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Swimming Lessons Category

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Goldfish Swim School.

Kumon

Supplemental education
Ranked #6
Request Info

Learning Experience Academy of Early Education, The

Preschool/educational childcare
Ranked #68
Learn More

Edible

Sculpted fruit bouquets, chocolate covered fruit, smoothies, fruit salads, baked goods
Request Info

Hi-Five Sports

Youth sports programs and facilities
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing