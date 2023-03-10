Once Upon A Child
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#213 Ranked #177 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$276K - $417K
Units as of 2022
404 4.9% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Once Upon A Child is a unique business model franchised by the Winmark Corporation. Established in 1984 and franchising since 1992, the franchise is one of the largest and most prevalent children's resale businesses in North America. They sell gently used clothes, books, toys, shoes, equipment, and much more. 

Once Upon a Child is a trusted dealer for parents with young and preteen children. By monitoring safety standards and recalls, the franchise checks its equipment, toys, and other products. It even trains its franchisees to focus on product safety. The franchise's sale system has a built-in pricing matrix that provides price quotes for items with a touch screen monitor. 

As you run your franchise, you'll be in charge of all operations in your store, from which you'll sell quality new and used children's apparel and kid fashion, equipment, toys, furniture, and other accessories.

Why You May Want to Start a Once Upon a Child Franchise

With considerable brand awareness driven by its stores, Once Upon a Child may be a fun business opportunity for any entrepreneur that loves kids' fashion and wants to be active in their community. 

The stores are typically located in strip malls and suburban centers and are usually several thousand square feet. As a franchisee, you are entitled to an exclusive territory around your store, which is usually a few-mile radius. However, the franchise uses mapping software to weigh such factors as traffic patterns, population density, and average household income to institute external territories' boundaries. 

Winmark, the parent company, tends to offer extensive support and training to store franchisees in various areas, including field operations, marketing and advertising, site selection, styles and trends, pricing, and business planning.

What Might Make a Once Upon a Child Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Once Upon a Child team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Even though the franchise brand is well-recognized, good returns are not guaranteed. Your franchise depends on your hard work, customer service, and attitude. You should continually strive to offer the best services and products to your customers.

How to Open a Once Upon a Child Franchise

The first step to opening your franchise is to get qualified. You can fill out and submit an inquiry form to get started. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you'll want to take a close look at the competition and demographics in your area, especially since this franchise caters to families with young children. 

Be prepared with questions as you speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Once Upon a Child team. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Once Upon a Child franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Once Upon A Child

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Retail, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Apparel & Accessories
Founded
1984
Parent Company
Winmark Corp.
Leadership
Brett Heffes, CEO
Corporate Address
605 Hwy. 169 N., #400
Minneapolis, MN 55441
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1992 (31 years)
# of employees at HQ
83
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
404 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Once Upon A Child franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$276,200 - $417,400
Net Worth Requirement
$400,000
Cash Requirement
$90,000 - $105,000
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
$1.5K/yr.
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Once Upon A Child has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
16 hours
Classroom Training
50 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3-5
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Once Upon A Child? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Once Upon A Child landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Once Upon A Child ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #213 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #95 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Award

Ranked #1 in Children's Retail in 2021

Best of the Best
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Children's Retail Category

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Once Upon A Child.

Plato's Closet

Teen- and young-adult-clothing resale stores
Ranked #354
Learn More

Schlotzsky's

Sandwiches, pizza, soups, salads
Ranked #301
Request Info

Uptown Cheapskate

Young-adult-clothing resale stores
Ranked #178
Learn More

Clothes Mentor

Women's clothing and accessories resale stores
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing