Why Some States Still Don't Have a Dunkin' Donuts (But Probably Not for Long!)
Stay tuned, coffee lovers.
David Zax | 2 min read
Krispy Kreme Vs. Dunkin' Donuts: Which Is the Better Franchise Investment for You?
Five factors you should consider before buying one of these doughnut shops.
Matthew McCreary | 4 min read
Our Top 10 Franchises You Can Buy
The best of the best from the 'Entrepreneur's Franchise 500' list.
Matthew McCreary | 5 min read
Just How Much Does It Cost to Own a Fast-Food Franchise?
Ever wanted to invest in a McDonald's or Taco Bell? Here's what some of the most popular chains will cost you.
Matthew McCreary | 4 min read
What Small Businesses Can Learn About Creating a Lasting Brand From Apple, Dunkin' Donuts and CVS
These three examples provide a template for success.
Ivy Cohen | 6 min read
Former Athletes-Turned-Franchisees Share Insight Into What It takes to Run a Successful Business
Because of their business know-how, these former professional athletes have had success on and off the field.
Lindsay Friedman | 4 min read
The Top 20 Fast-Food Franchises of 2016
Where does your favorite chain rank?
Carly Okyle | 6 min read
100 Veteran-Friendly Franchises
These franchises look to make military veterans their newest recruits.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 14 min read
Abortions at Dunkin' Donuts: How Brands Should React When They Get Strange, Potentially Damaging Press
Here's how Dunkin' Donuts quelled a strange quandary from a parody site called Clickhole.
Geoff Weiss | 4 min read
Dunkin' Donuts Is Closing 100 Convenience Store Locations
Store traffic is on the decline for the brand in the third quarter.
Kate Taylor | 1 min read

Dunkin’ Donuts is a Massachusetts-born franchise founded in 1950 by Bill Rosenberg that sells coffee, donuts and baked goods. The brand began franchising in 1955, and today is owned by parent company Dunkin' Brands Inc., which also franchises Baskin-Robbins.

 
