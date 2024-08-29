Labor Day Sale! Save 33% on All Access

Dunkin's New Fall Menu Is Here — See Which Iconic Drink Is Returning The brand has officially ushered in autumn with the return of its highly anticipated fall menu, headlined by the iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte.

By Carl Stoffers Edited by Jessica Thomas

Key Takeaways

  • Dunkin' has brought back its popular Pumpkin Spice Latte, part of its annual fall menu.
  • The brand has entered the competitive fast-food value arena with a $6 value meal.
  • This year, Dunkin' has strategically partnered with high-profile celebrities like Ben Affleck.

Dunkin', the #6 franchise on the 2024 Franchise 500, has officially ushered in the autumn season with the return of its fall menu, headlined by the iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte. Alongside the seasonal favorite, Dunkin' has also introduced various new and returning items — and entered the fast-food value competition.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte has become synonymous with the fall season. This classic beverage features the familiar blend of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove flavors. It is available hot, iced or frozen, ensuring customers can enjoy their favorite fall flavors in any format.

In addition to the Pumpkin Spice Latte, Dunkin' is offering other seasonal beverages, like the Nutty Pumpkin Coffee, which combines Dunkin's Original Blend coffee with pumpkin spice swirl, hazelnut flavor and cream. Another returning favorite is the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, featuring cold brew coffee topped with a pumpkin-flavored cream cold foam and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar.

Dunkin' has also launched a $6 value meal — joining industry giants like McDonald's, Taco Bell and Burger King — in response to stubborn inflation and complaints about rising prices in the fast-food industry. The Dunkin' value offering, which includes a bacon, egg and cheese sandwich, hash browns and a medium coffee, will be available for a limited time.

Dunkin' has had an eventful year, marked by innovative partnerships and marketing campaigns to appeal to a younger demographic while maintaining its core customers. In February, based on the success of the 2023 campaign featuring Ben Affleck with Gen Z rapper Ice Spice, Dunkin' teamed Affleck with TikTok's Charli D'Amelio, 20, who has about 155 million followers, for a marketing campaign, including a Super Bowl ad.

The Super Bowl commercial also featured Tom Brady, Matt Damon, Fat Joe and Jennifer Lopez and has more than one million YouTube views.

