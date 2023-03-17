'It's A Sad Day': Dunkin' Fans Devastated After Chain Eliminates Beloved Menu Item

The beverage originally hit menus in the year 2000 as a seasonal item.

learn more about Emily Rella

By Emily Rella

America may run on Dunkin' but it looks like loyalists of the coffee chain will no longer be running on one of their favorite drinks anymore.

The company announced on Thursday that it would be discontinuing the beloved Dunkaccino, a hot version hybrid of coffee and hot chocolate that's become a cult favorite since its debut in 2000. Dunkin' also used to sell a frozen version of the beverage but retired that one in 2015.

"As we focus on innovation and finding new ways to delight guests, we continually evolve our menu in an effort to deliver a fast, frictionless experience," Dunkin' told USA TODAY in a statement. "The Dunkaccino is retired for now, but there's always the chance for its return in the future."

The news had been brewing for quite some time after a photo from an employee leaked on a Dunkin' subreddit page showing that the Dunkaccino made it to a list of items that were set for eventual elimination back in February 2022.

Related: West Coast, Get Ready — Dunkin' Is Coming, and It's Bringing 'Insta-Ready' Gen Z Drinks With It

The notion upset one Reddit user so much that they toyed with the idea of visiting a local store to buy the Dunkaccino machine so that they could continue making the sweet treat at home themselves.

If Dunkaccino is going away, what happens to the machines?
by u/JTex-WSP in DunkinDonuts

"Dunkaccino is just something I've ordered almost exclusively for the last 20 years," the user pleaded. "It's basically the only 'coffee' that I consistently like, probably since it's made by a machine so it's always the same. I've even had the experience where the machine is broken, so some poor employee tries to 'recreate' a Dunkaccino by mixing stuff together and it just fails to capture that same semblance."

Others on Twitter were equally as devastated about the fall of the beverage.

According to Drinkstack, the Dunkaccino originally began as a seasonal item but was soon moved to become a permanent menu fixture.

It originally gained popularity during an advertisement starring Al Pacino in order to promote his movie "Jack and Jill" where the actor pronounces his new name "Dunk Pacino," thus giving birth to the name of the new beverage.

The end of an era, indeed.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Emily Rella is a news writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Related Topics

Dunkin Donuts News and Trends

Editor's Pick

This 61-Year-Old Grandma Who Made $35,000 in the Medical Field Now Earns 7 Figures in Retirement
A 'Quiet Promotion' Will Cost You a Lot — Use This Expert's 4-Step Strategy to Avoid It
3 Red Flags on Your LinkedIn Profile That Scare Clients Away
Ben Higgins Talks Overcoming Insecurity, Finding Purpose and Juggling Multiple Business Ventures
'Everyone Is Freaking Out.' What's Going On With Silicon Valley Bank? Federal Government Takes Control.
Know Before You Buy: These Are the Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

Most Popular

See all
Business News

A Laid-Off Meta Employee Says She Wasn't Given Anything to Do: 'You Had to Fight to Find Work'

Claims about the company laying off thousands of employees who didn't have real jobs have been discussed online.

By Gabrielle Bienasz

Business News

Meta Employees Interrogate Mark Zuckerberg in Town Hall Meeting

The CEO fielded tough questions from rattled staffers at an all-hands meeting.

By Jonathan Small

Leadership

How to Detect a Liar in Seconds Using Nonverbal Communication

There are many ways to understand if someone is not honest with you. The following signs do not even require words and are all nonverbal queues.

By Don Weber

Business News

March Madness Will Cost Employers Billions in Lost Productivity

The upcoming tournament will result in an estimated $17.3 billion loss to employers.

By Madeline Garfinkle

By Amanda Breen

Productivity

How to Achieve A CEO Level of Focus by Breaking Habits and Taking Breaks

Could your nonstop 9-hour work days be why you can't seem to focus?

By Pierre Subeh