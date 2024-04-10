The tracksuits sold out on the day of Super Bowl LVIII in February.

The Super Bowl commercial was a hit, with Boston heroes Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Tom Brady stealing the show as a boyband called the "DunKings" in Dunkin'-branded tracksuits.

Naturally, fans rushed to get their hands on a tracksuit of their own. The matching sets sold out in 19 minutes on the day of Super Bowl LVIII (February 12) and went back on sale again the next day.

Customers were told their new swag would ship eight to 10 business days after purchase. But now, it's April, and customers are complaining that the tracksuits have not arrived.

"Communication has basically been nonexistent, in my opinion, because I have never once received an email that was initiated by them," customer Lauren Riddell told Boston.com.

She told the outlet that she had not received the tracksuit— but an orange tumbler she also purchased did arrive.

The tracksuit top and bottom were sold separately a $60 a pop — $120 for the full outfit.

Some customers have taken to social media to complain about the delays and lack of communication.

Tracksuit update. It has been a full month, Dunkin. pic.twitter.com/6rtOHdZpKG — Lucy Burdge (@LucilleBurdge) March 12, 202

It's been 7 weeks and I FINALLY got an email from Dunks telling me I would be getting a tracking number for my DunKings track suit soon. And due to the long delay, now they're giving me a $25 gift card. Think i'm gonna buy everyone's dunks order on my first visit with the suit ? — Alex (@MetalHaze) April 6, 2024

@dunkindonuts Folks, it would be absolutely awesome if those of us who lucked out and ordered a DunKings track jacket could get some kind of an update, tracking number, pretty much anything to let us know what's going on with our order… K, thanks, bye. — Thad "Kevin" Castle (@BMSMtnGoats54) March 14, 2024

I was just told after 12 days that my DunKings Order is now pushed back 5 weeks…F I V E — tim (@tim_gallagher14) February 23, 2024

Dunkin' did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment, but the coffee chain did tell Boston.com that an issue with the manufacturer is causing order fulfillment delays.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and are in process of communicating an updated timeline, along with offering a $25 Dunkin' gift card to impacted customers," the company told the outlet.

Many are itching to re-sell their tracksuits online for high resale value, with some eBay listings going for up to $450 for one piece of the suit.

It is unclear if the sellers who have listed the tracksuit have it in their possession.

Other merch that was included in the Dunkin' Super Bowl drop included an orange and pink drink tumbler and a fuzzy bucket hat.