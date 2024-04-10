You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

Those Super Bowl Dunkin' Tracksuits Still Haven't Shipped: 'Communication Has Been Nonexistent' The tracksuits sold out on the day of Super Bowl LVIII in February.

By Emily Rella

Key Takeaways

  • Customers who purchased the tracksuits say they have not received their orders, about two months later.
  • Dunkin' said an issue with the manufacturer is causing order fulfillment delays, and the company is offering a $25 gift card to impacted customers.
entrepreneur daily

The Super Bowl commercial was a hit, with Boston heroes Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Tom Brady stealing the show as a boyband called the "DunKings" in Dunkin'-branded tracksuits.

Naturally, fans rushed to get their hands on a tracksuit of their own. The matching sets sold out in 19 minutes on the day of Super Bowl LVIII (February 12) and went back on sale again the next day.

Customers were told their new swag would ship eight to 10 business days after purchase. But now, it's April, and customers are complaining that the tracksuits have not arrived.

"Communication has basically been nonexistent, in my opinion, because I have never once received an email that was initiated by them," customer Lauren Riddell told Boston.com.

She told the outlet that she had not received the tracksuit— but an orange tumbler she also purchased did arrive.

The tracksuit top and bottom were sold separately a $60 a pop — $120 for the full outfit.

Some customers have taken to social media to complain about the delays and lack of communication.

Dunkin' did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment, but the coffee chain did tell Boston.com that an issue with the manufacturer is causing order fulfillment delays.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and are in process of communicating an updated timeline, along with offering a $25 Dunkin' gift card to impacted customers," the company told the outlet.

Many are itching to re-sell their tracksuits online for high resale value, with some eBay listings going for up to $450 for one piece of the suit.

It is unclear if the sellers who have listed the tracksuit have it in their possession.

Other merch that was included in the Dunkin' Super Bowl drop included an orange and pink drink tumbler and a fuzzy bucket hat.
