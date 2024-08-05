JJ Watt, the former Houston Texan and Arizona Cardinal, is the latest of many celebrities and athletes with products in their names at famous franchises.

Wisconsin-based Culver's, the #7 franchise on the Franchise 500, recently announced a partnership with retired NFL star (and Pewaukee, Wisconsin native) JJ Watt. From August 5 through September 29, guests who order the "JJ's Way" meal at Culver's will receive a taste of the Badger State curated by Watt himself. The meal includes a Culver's deluxe, Wisconsin cheese curds, Culver's signature root beer and a turtle sundae with chocolate frozen custard.

The Watt/Culver's collaboration isn't the first time a major athlete or celebrity has teamed up with a fast-food brand. Here are some other celebrities who have partnered with fast-food restaurants on products.

Burger King

In 2021, Burger King permanently banned 120 artificial ingredients from its food menu. To mark the occasion, it launched celebrity-created Keep it Real Meals with rapper Nelly, TikTok's Lil Huddy and Brazilian singer Anitta.

The company has made significant re-investments in 2024. Restaurant Brands International (RBI), Burger King's parent company, announced earlier this year it would acquire its largest U.S. franchisee, Carrols Restaurant Group, for $1 billion. This deal included a $500 million investment to renovate more than 1,000 Carrols-owned Burger King locations.

The move was a strategic part of Burger King's Reclaim the Flame initiative, which involves a total investment of $400 million over two years in technology upgrades, kitchen remodeling, advertising and digital enhancements, with additional franchise contributions.

Dunkin'

Dunkin' is another brand that is familiar with celebrity partnerships. In September 2020, the company teamed up with TikTok star Charli D'Amelio to create The Charli, a cold brew coffee with whole milk and three pumps of caramel. This collaboration capitalized on D'Amelio's massive social media following and was part of Dunkin's efforts to attract younger customers.

In 2023, rapper Ice Spice launched the Ice Spice Munchkins Drink, which features frozen coffee blended with pumpkin Munchkins, topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.

In a Super Bowl ad earlier this year, the brand teamed Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez with an all-star cast including Tom Brady and Matt Damon as members of Affleck's boy band, the DunKings. The DunKings tracksuits quickly sold out twice last February, and the DunKings menu items — including the Munchkins Skewer — were a hit.

Currently, fans of social media star Chef Nick DiGiovanni can sample Chef Nick's Menu at Dunkin'. The coffee-centric collection includes blueberry donut iced coffee with sweet cold foam and caramel coconut cream iced coffee, among others.

McDonald's

McDonald's has a long history of celebrity/athlete collaboration. One of the earliest of these promotions was in 1992, with Michael Jordan's McJordan Special. The meal consisted of a quarter-pound burger with bacon, barbecue sauce, mustard, onions, cheese and pickles, with fries and a drink.

Fast forward to September 2020 and the promotion known as The Travis Scott Meal. The bundle, offered in collaboration with the rapper, featured a quarter-pounder with cheese, bacon and lettuce, medium fries with BBQ sauce and a Sprite.

In early 2021, McDonald's partnered with the K-pop band BTS. The boy band's meal included a 10-piece McNugget, fries, Coke and two new dipping sauces — Cajun and sweet chili. The meal and its associated merchandise were successful and were even credited with providing a significant economic bump for the fast-food giant.

The company partnered with Mariah Carey for a Christmas-themed Mariah Menu in 2021. The promotion ran for 12 days, from December 13 to December 24, offering a different free menu item each day with a $1 purchase through the McDonald's app.

Also in 2021, hip-hop star Saweetie launched her own Saweetie Meal, which included a Big Mac, four-piece McNuggets, medium fries, medium Sprite, barbecue sauce and Saweetie Sauce — which the brand was quick to point out was different from its Sweet and Sour Sauce.

Papa John's

Shaquille O'Neal — a Papa John's franchisee — personally conceived of the company's Shaq-a-Roni pizza. Launched in 2020, it's an extra-large pie topped with extra cheese and extra pepperoni and cut into huge Shaq-sized slices.

Popeyes

In October 2021, the chicken chain partnered with franchisee Megan Thee Stallion to launch "Hottie Sauce," which could be added to its chicken sandwiches and nuggets. This temporary collaboration also included a line of branded merchandise.

Three years later, small, single-serve containers of Hottie Sauce are being auctioned on eBay for up to $60 per package.

Tim Hortons

In November 2021, Tim Hortons launched Justin Bieber-themed Timbiebs, a riff on the chain's popular Timbits donut holes. Bieber developed the flavors of the three new treats, which were accompanied by dual-branded merch. Beliebers — Bieber superfans — came out in droves, leading to a 10.3% rise in sales in the last quarter of 2021.