Save Money During the Olympics With Exclusive Deals From These U.S. Brands Celebrate the 2024 Olympics with special offers from top businesses across the U.S., including Bubbakoo's Burritos, California Pizza Kitchen and Firehouse Subs.

By Carl Stoffers Edited by Jessica Thomas

Key Takeaways

  • Though the 2024 Olympics taking place overseas, various U.S. franchises are offering special promotions to celebrate.
  • These deals are available for a limited time, mostly aligning with the Olympic Games schedule.

The 2024 Paris Olympics may be taking place in Europe, but that hasn't stopped U.S. franchises from getting into the Olympic spirit, which translates into customer savings. Here's a list of franchises that are running special deals related to the games, which wrap up on August 11.

Bubbakoo's Burritos

Through August 11, rewards members can score bonus points at Bubbakoo's Burritos, the #232 franchise in the 2024 Franchise 500. Members can earn 50 bonus reward points by spending $50 (Bronze Medal), 100 bonus points by spending $100 (Silver Medal) and 150 bonus points by spending $150 (Gold Medal).

The New Jersey-founded chain has grown nearly 140% over the past three years and currently has about 130 stores.

California Pizza Kitchen

Customers at California Pizza Kitchen, #333 on the 2024 Franchise 500 Ranking, can score 50% off during the restaurant's all-day happy hour throughout the Olympics at any of the brand's 181 locations. The offer is valid for a selection of red, white and blue drinks, of course.

Denny's

Denny's, the Spartanburg, South Carolina-based restaurant chain known for its affordable American fare, is offering customers free delivery via the brand's website with a minimum $8 purchase through July 31.

The restaurant brand currently has nearly 1,600 locations and ranked #121 on the 2024 Franchise 500, moving up three places from 2023.

Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs customers can get a free Star-Spangled Brownie when they spend $3 or more by whispering the words "Home of the Brave" to the cashier at any location. The deal is also available for online orders using the code HOMEOFTHEBRAVE in the chain's app or website between now and August 10.

The sandwich brand, owned by Restaurant Brands International — along with Burger King, Popeye's and Tim Horton's — has 1,280 stores and ranked #79 on the 2024 Franchise 500.

KFC

Through August 11, KFC customers can score 40% off the chain's 12-piece chicken bucket.

KFC's reach now spans 149 countries, and it plans to enter its 150th country soon. KFC opened its 30,000th restaurant in March, a milestone demonstrating its consistent global expansion since 1952 and marking a significant achievement for parent company Yum! Brands, Inc.

Krispy Kreme

On July 31, Krispy Kreme customers can get any doughnut for $1 while supplies last, with no purchase limit. On August 1, rewards members can also get Original Glazed Doughnuts for $1. There's no purchase limit, and the offer is valid in-shop and via the chain's website and app while supplies last.

The doughnut brand, which has nearly 1,200 stores, announced last spring that it would partner with McDonald's to offer three Krispy Kreme doughnuts at some McDonald's locations later this year and nationwide by the end of 2026.

La Madeleine

La Madeleine French Bakery & Cafe, which was founded in 1983 and began franchising in 2011, is an American bakery and restaurant chain specializing in French-style pastries. A top 10 full-service restaurant, according to the Franchise 500, the brand went from unranked in 2023 to a solid #320 overall in the 2024 Franchise 500.

The brand, which has about 90 locations, is offering the following weekly deals, which can be redeemed once per week on the chain's app with the purchase of any menu item. Until August 4: Buy one, get one free baguette; August 5-11: Free fountain drink.

Yogurtland

Until August 11, Yogurtland rewards members can participate in the chain's 2024 Froyo Games. Each day, customers can enter for the chance to win prizes, including rewards points/dollars, gift cards and merchandise from the Irvine, California-based yogurt brand, which boasts more than 315 locations.

Ziggi's Coffee

Ziggi's Coffee is running an "In It To Win It Visit Challenge" through August 11. Rewards members can achieve bronze, silver or gold status and score rewards based on their purchases.

Started on the corner of Main Street in downtown Longmont, Colorado, in 2004, the brand has since expanded to more than 90 locations and a #347 ranking on the 2024 Franchise 500.

