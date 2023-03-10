la Madeleine
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Ranked #209 last year
Initial investment
$391K - $2.9M
Units as of 2021
89 4.7% over 3 years
La Madeleine French Bakery & Cafe, which was founded in 1983 and began franchising in 2011, is an American bakery and restaurant chain specializing in French-style pastries. With over 85 locations, they provide delicious pastries, sandwiches entrées, seasonal meals, salads, and all-day breakfast. Of those locations, over 50 of them are franchised locations. La Madeleine French Bakery & Cafe is dedicated to offering flavorful, decadent, and organic meals.

Why You May Want to Start a la Madeleine French Bakery & Cafe Franchise

The perfect candidate for a la Madeleine French Bakery & Cafe franchisee has the resources to develop and operate at least three la Madeleine French Bakery Cafes in a given territory. Franchisees must also possess excellent knowledge of the local retail real estate market and have a strong track record as multi-unit restaurant operators. If you love the idea of offering delicious food and pastries in a calm and bistro-like environment, then opening a la Madeleine French Bakery & Cafe franchise may be for you. 

Franchisees will use la Madeleine French Bakery & Cafe's tasty and proprietary recipes. The commitment to fresh meals, organic produce, healthy recipes, and a calm environment may make a la Madeleine French Bakery & Cafe franchise a community favorite. La Madeleine French Bakery & Cafe is good for the body, environment, and soul. With your franchise, you will support local farmers and provide non-genetically modified food to hungry locals.

What Might Make a La Madeleine French Bakery & Cafe Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the la Madeleine French Bakery & Cafe team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of the franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. 

La Madeleine French Bakery & Cafe has worked to carve out a niche in the market with their dedication to providing quality food. Their tasty menu and fun atmosphere may have given them loyal and regular clientele. 

How To Open a la Madeleine French Bakery & Cafe Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the la Madeleine French Bakery & Cafe franchising team questions. 

To start a la Madeleine French Bakery & Cafe franchise, you need to be sure to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements before filling out a pre-qualification application form. If approved, you'll then have an in-person interview and meeting to assess if you are a good fit for the la Madeleine French Bakery & Cafe brand.

As you progress through the process of opening your own la Madeleine French Bakery & Cafe franchise, you will attend a discovery day to meet the team, assess the business, and complete the final qualifications. If you pass, you will receive franchise approval and attend an approval meeting, which is where you'll sign the franchise agreement. Once you've signed on board, construction, marketing, and training begin so you can move forward with opening your new la Madeleine French Bakery & Cafe.

Company Overview

About la Madeleine

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants
Founded
1983
Parent Company
Le Duff America
Leadership
Sheryl Fox, COO
Corporate Address
12201 Merit Dr., #900
Dallas, TX 75251
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2011 (12 years)
# of employees at HQ
1,146
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
89 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a la Madeleine franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$20,000 - $40,000
Initial Investment
$390,983 - $2,885,539
Net Worth Requirement
$3,500,000
Cash Requirement
$800,000 - $2,000,000
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2.5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
328-416 hours
Classroom Training
56-64 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
