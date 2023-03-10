Bubbakoo's Burritos

Bubbakoo's Burritos

Mexican food
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#238 Ranked #335 last year
Initial investment
$316K - $672K
Units as of 2022
86 186.7% over 3 years
Bubbakoo's Burritos is a burrito chain that started in New Jersey, in 2008. The franchise aims to offer employees more than just employment. Instead, they strive to offer a community where people can work, eat, and come together as a family. Bubbakoo’s Burritos wishes to be customer-service-focused and engage with its local communities.

Bubbakoo's Burritos prides itself on offering fresh, high-quality, affordable food to kids, families, and seniors with a skater-shore atmosphere. Like other food customization setups, the restaurant offers several customizable food items: burritos, taco bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and nachos. They also serve their signature dish, The Chiwowa, a panko-fried rice ball covered in nacho cheese and other toppings.

Between these entree choices and several side options, customers may have a hard time leaving the restaurant hungry.

Why You May Want to Start a Bubbakoo's Burritos Franchise

Bubbakoo's Burritos has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 several times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

The company is deeply connected to its skater-shore roots and has designed its restaurant to reflect this history. Though the restaurant accepts everyone from any background, it would seem that a franchisee who also shares these roots would find the concept the most exciting. However, being a skater from the Jersey Shore is not a requirement for franchisees. 

Bubbakoo's Burritos values exceptional customer service, passion, a drive for perfection, and integrity. Therefore, it might be best that a franchisee is service-forward, honest, and driven above all else. It might also help to have prior restaurant and/or management experience.

What Might Make a Bubbakoo's Burritos Franchise a Good Choice?

Bubbakoo's Burritos looks to create something different with high-quality ingredients and its skater-shore identity. However, the company may stand out in the industry more for its ability to convert existing spaces than what it serves. The company allows for a co-tenant location, which might include hospitals, grocery stores, retail anchors, and other prominent shopping centers.

The brand's accessibility through first and third-party delivery channels may also be unique in appealing to a younger generation. Franchisees might expect to coordinate these deliveries, as well as catering requests, and uphold exceptional customer service and food standards.

How To Open a Bubbakoo's Burritos Franchise

To be part of the Bubbakoo's Burritos team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Bubbakoo's Burritos franchising team questions.

You should also research the brand and your local area to see if the franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Company Overview

About Bubbakoo's Burritos

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Mexican Food
Founded
2008
Parent Company
Bubbakoo’s Franchise Systems LLC
Leadership
Paul Altero, Cofounder
Corporate Address
1670 Rte. 34 North, #1C
Wall Township, NJ 07727
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2015 (8 years)
# of employees at HQ
15
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
86 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Bubbakoo's Burritos franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$316,000 - $672,000
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000 - $2,000,000
Cash Requirement
$250,000 - $500,000
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Bubbakoo's Burritos offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, payroll
Third Party Financing
Bubbakoo's Burritos has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
220 hours
Classroom Training
30 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No
