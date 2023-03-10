Bubbakoo's Burritos is a burrito chain that started in New Jersey, in 2008. The franchise aims to offer employees more than just employment. Instead, they strive to offer a community where people can work, eat, and come together as a family. Bubbakoo’s Burritos wishes to be customer-service-focused and engage with its local communities.

Bubbakoo's Burritos prides itself on offering fresh, high-quality, affordable food to kids, families, and seniors with a skater-shore atmosphere. Like other food customization setups, the restaurant offers several customizable food items: burritos, taco bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and nachos. They also serve their signature dish, The Chiwowa, a panko-fried rice ball covered in nacho cheese and other toppings.

Between these entree choices and several side options, customers may have a hard time leaving the restaurant hungry.

Why You May Want to Start a Bubbakoo's Burritos Franchise

Bubbakoo's Burritos has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 several times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

The company is deeply connected to its skater-shore roots and has designed its restaurant to reflect this history. Though the restaurant accepts everyone from any background, it would seem that a franchisee who also shares these roots would find the concept the most exciting. However, being a skater from the Jersey Shore is not a requirement for franchisees.

Bubbakoo's Burritos values exceptional customer service, passion, a drive for perfection, and integrity. Therefore, it might be best that a franchisee is service-forward, honest, and driven above all else. It might also help to have prior restaurant and/or management experience.

What Might Make a Bubbakoo's Burritos Franchise a Good Choice?

Bubbakoo's Burritos looks to create something different with high-quality ingredients and its skater-shore identity. However, the company may stand out in the industry more for its ability to convert existing spaces than what it serves. The company allows for a co-tenant location, which might include hospitals, grocery stores, retail anchors, and other prominent shopping centers.

The brand's accessibility through first and third-party delivery channels may also be unique in appealing to a younger generation. Franchisees might expect to coordinate these deliveries, as well as catering requests, and uphold exceptional customer service and food standards.

How To Open a Bubbakoo's Burritos Franchise

To be part of the Bubbakoo's Burritos team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Bubbakoo's Burritos franchising team questions.

You should also research the brand and your local area to see if the franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.