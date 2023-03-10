Ziggi's Coffee is a coffee and drive-thru franchise that offers a whole range of specialty drinks, from sweet blenders to Red Bull infusions. It also may offer certain breakfast and lunch items.

Starting small on the corner of Main Street in downtown Longmont, Colorado, in 2004, the brand has since expanded with a still-growing national franchise family. It began franchising in 2016. Because of their humble beginnings, Ziggi's Coffee has seen the value of building meaningful relationships and is proud of the deep connections they have forged and continue to nurture with local communities.

While Ziggi's Coffee mainly serves from their trademark double-sided drive-thru stations, they have also opened cafes and cafe-drive-thru combos across the U.S. There are over 25 Ziggi’s Coffee franchises throughout the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Ziggi's Coffee Franchise

If you believe that profit isn't the only thing that makes a business thrive, becoming part of the Ziggi's Coffee family might be a good choice for you. The company is looking for franchisees who believe that positive working relationships, quality customer service, and a good sense of community are equally important.

Ziggi's Coffee is particularly proud of its partnerships with local vendors, who have supplied coffee and other kitchen needs since the inception of the company. Ziggi’s Coffee believes that they have proven their growth with a reputable business model.

As proof of the success of their business model, Ziggi's Coffee has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make Ziggi's Coffee a Good Choice?

What makes the Ziggi's Coffee franchise unique may be the franchise program itself. With its proven formula, the company has sought to create a repeatable system designed for franchisees. Ziggi's Coffee focuses on location growth and building a solid local business presence.

If you're interested in becoming a Ziggi's Coffee franchisee, the company will assist you through the discovery process, the process of opening a shop, and day-to-day business operations. As a franchisee, you may also receive all the support you need, such as training, software, and marketing, including grand opening kits, branded printed collateral, social media setup, and more.

How To Open a Ziggi's Coffee Franchise

Opening a Ziggi's Coffee franchise may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the Ziggi's Coffee team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Ziggi's Coffee franchising team questions.