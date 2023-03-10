Ziggi's Coffee
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#246 Ranked #283 last year
Initial investment
$386K - $1.5M
Units as of 2022
55 161.9% over 3 years
Ziggi's Coffee is a coffee and drive-thru franchise that offers a whole range of specialty drinks, from sweet blenders to Red Bull infusions. It also may offer certain breakfast and lunch items.

Starting small on the corner of Main Street in downtown Longmont, Colorado, in 2004, the brand has since expanded with a still-growing national franchise family. It began franchising in 2016. Because of their humble beginnings, Ziggi's Coffee has seen the value of building meaningful relationships and is proud of the deep connections they have forged and continue to nurture with local communities. 

While Ziggi's Coffee mainly serves from their trademark double-sided drive-thru stations, they have also opened cafes and cafe-drive-thru combos across the U.S. There are over 25 Ziggi’s Coffee franchises throughout the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Ziggi's Coffee Franchise

If you believe that profit isn't the only thing that makes a business thrive, becoming part of the Ziggi's Coffee family might be a good choice for you. The company is looking for franchisees who believe that positive working relationships, quality customer service, and a good sense of community are equally important. 

Ziggi's Coffee is particularly proud of its partnerships with local vendors, who have supplied coffee and other kitchen needs since the inception of the company. Ziggi’s Coffee believes that they have proven their growth with a reputable business model.

As proof of the success of their business model, Ziggi's Coffee has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make Ziggi's Coffee a Good Choice?

What makes the Ziggi's Coffee franchise unique may be the franchise program itself. With its proven formula, the company has sought to create a repeatable system designed for franchisees. Ziggi's Coffee focuses on location growth and building a solid local business presence.

If you're interested in becoming a Ziggi's Coffee franchisee, the company will assist you through the discovery process, the process of opening a shop, and day-to-day business operations. As a franchisee, you may also receive all the support you need, such as training, software, and marketing, including grand opening kits, branded printed collateral, social media setup, and more. 

How To Open a Ziggi's Coffee Franchise

Opening a Ziggi's Coffee franchise may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the Ziggi's Coffee team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Ziggi's Coffee franchising team questions. 

Company Overview

About Ziggi's Coffee

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Coffee, Breakfast/Brunch Restaurants
Founded
2004
Leadership
Brandon Knudsen, President/Cofounder
Corporate Address
241 Welker Ave.
Mead, CO 80542
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2016 (7 years)
# of employees at HQ
37
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
55 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Ziggi's Coffee franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$386,000 - $1,486,000
Net Worth Requirement
$300,000 - $350,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000 - $200,000
Veteran Incentives
25% off first-unit franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Ziggi's Coffee offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, accounts receivable, payroll
Third Party Financing
Ziggi's Coffee has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
17 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
20
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Ziggi's Coffee landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Ziggi's Coffee ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #246 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Veteran

Ranked #46 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Food

Ranked #6 in Coffee in 2022

Top Food Franchises

