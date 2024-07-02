Following months of complaints about rising prices related to inflation, several fast-food chains have announced new value deals. Here's how to take advantage of the savings.

Following months of complaints about rising prices related to inflation, several fast-food chains, including Burger King, McDonald's, Taco Bell, KFC and Wendy's, have announced new value deals. Most recently, McDonald's launched its $5 Meal Deal last week, which includes a McDouble or McChicken, small fries, four-piece Chicken McNuggets and a small drink.

"McDonald's has a long history of being the go-to destination for value, and it's imperative that we continue to keep affordability at the forefront for our customers," CEO Chris Kempczinski said during the company's recent Q1 earnings call. "We literally wrote the playbook on value, and we are committed to upholding our leadership within the industry."

Here's a list of value deals at five top fast-food restaurants designed to provide relief to cash-strapped consumers.

Related: Considering franchise ownership? Get started now to find your personalized list of franchises that match your lifestyle, interests and budget.

Burger King

Burger King recently launched its $5 Your Way Meal. This deal includes a Whopper Jr., Chicken Jr. or Bacon Cheeseburger with four-piece chicken nuggets, fries and a drink, offering significant savings compared to standard menu prices.

The brand is set to revamp approximately 1,100 U.S. locations with a recent $300 million investment, signaling a significant next phase in its ongoing revitalization efforts. This initiative, part of a plan announced by parent company Restaurant Brands International in 2022, aims to modernize the fast-food giant's facilities.

Related: Learn the Secrets of Running 20+ Businesses as a Side Hustle — Finding and Nurturing Your 'STIC People'

KFC

Part of the Taste of KFC Deals promotion, the KFC $4.99 Meal For One includes two pieces of dark meat chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy and a biscuit. The brand also offers free delivery for orders placed through KFC's app or website every Sunday during the summer.

Additionally, KFC offers $10 Tuesdays, where customers can get an eight-piece bucket of dark meat chicken for $10 every Tuesday this summer.

Related: Find Out Which Brands Have Ranked on the Franchise 500 for Longest, Earning a Spot In our New 'Hall of Fame'

McDonald's

In addition to the $5 Meal Deal, which includes a McDouble or McChicken, small fries, four-piece Chicken McNuggets and a small drink, McDonald's is also offering free medium french fries with any $1 purchase via the mobile app every Friday through the end of 2024.

On Saturday, July 13, in honor of National French Fry Day, customers can get free fries of any size when ordered via the brand's app, with no purchase necessary.

Related: McDonald's Is Venturing Into an Unlikely Industry With a New Diversity Initiative

Taco Bell

Taco Bell's new build-your-own $5 Cravings Box includes a medium fountain drink, a crunchy taco, a Burrito Supreme, Cinnamon Twists and a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito.

The brand also promotes its Cravings Value Menu, where various items, such as the Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito and Chicken Enchilada Burrito, start at $1.

Related: Fast-Food Workers in California Now Earn a $20 Minimum Wage — Here's How This Will Impact Franchising

Wendy's

Wendy's customers can get a free small Frosty by purchasing a $5 Biggie Bag through the Wendy's app. The Biggie Bag, available since 2019, includes a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger or Crispy Chicken Sandwich, four-piece chicken nuggets, Jr. fries and a small soft drink.

Customers can also purchase a $3 Frosty key tag and get a free Jr. Frosty with any purchase every day for the rest of the year. Proceeds benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.