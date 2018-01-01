KFC
3 Things To Know
Apple Heads to Austin, Used Cars Go VR, and KFC Firelogs Are Here (60-Second Video)
Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
More From This Topic
Food Businesses
KFC Has Created Less Smelly Fried Chicken Just in Time for the Holidays
The scientifically engineered poultry is available in Japan until the end of December.
Communication Strategies
What KFC's Goofy VR Escape Room Taught Me About the Power of Storytelling in Communication
Players make Colonel Sanders's 70-year-old original recipe fried chicken 'the hard way' by hand in virtual reality.
KFC
KFC Now Has a Branded Smartphone
Sadly/fortunately, the limited edition Huawei Chang is a China-only deal.
Space Travel
Watch KFC Launch a Chicken Sandwich Into Space
'You can imagine when we first heard about flying a chicken sandwich to space, we thought it was hilarious,' says World View CEO Jane Poytner.
KFC
KFC Just Published a Ridiculously Raunchy and Bizarre Romance Novella Starring a Casanova Colonel Sanders. Here Are the Steamiest Parts.
To celebrate Mother's Day, the chicken chain's bestselling day of the year, KFC published 'Tender Wings of Desire.'
Fast Food
Taco Bell's New Snack-Infused Item Is Cheesier Than Ever
If a quesadilla wasn't cheesy enough for you, Taco Bell has found a solution.
Start Up Your Day
McDonald's Is Moving Its Headquarters to Oprah's Old Studio Campus -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Plus: Instagram adds new tools for businesses.
KFC
KFC Deleted This Not-Safe-for-Work Ad From Twitter After Just One Hour
The racy tweet, from KFC Australia, showed a woman and a man on a sofa.
Franchises
So This Was KFC's 'Transformational Announcement'?
The fast food franchise has committed to better food, pledging to cook chicken the 'hard way.'
Franchises
Here's What Entrepreneur Readers Think KFC's Big Announcement Could Be
After the company announced a "big change" was coming, we asked readers to come up with a few possibilities.