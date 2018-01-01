KFC

KFC Has Created Less Smelly Fried Chicken Just in Time for the Holidays
KFC Has Created Less Smelly Fried Chicken Just in Time for the Holidays

The scientifically engineered poultry is available in Japan until the end of December.
Nina Zipkin | 1 min read
What KFC's Goofy VR Escape Room Taught Me About the Power of Storytelling in Communication
What KFC's Goofy VR Escape Room Taught Me About the Power of Storytelling in Communication

Players make Colonel Sanders's 70-year-old original recipe fried chicken 'the hard way' by hand in virtual reality.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read
KFC Now Has a Branded Smartphone
KFC Now Has a Branded Smartphone

Sadly/fortunately, the limited edition Huawei Chang is a China-only deal.
Thomas Newton | 2 min read
Watch KFC Launch a Chicken Sandwich Into Space
Watch KFC Launch a Chicken Sandwich Into Space

'You can imagine when we first heard about flying a chicken sandwich to space, we thought it was hilarious,' says World View CEO Jane Poytner.
Nina Zipkin | 6 min read
KFC Just Published a Ridiculously Raunchy and Bizarre Romance Novella Starring a Casanova Colonel Sanders. Here Are the Steamiest Parts.
KFC Just Published a Ridiculously Raunchy and Bizarre Romance Novella Starring a Casanova Colonel Sanders. Here Are the Steamiest Parts.

To celebrate Mother's Day, the chicken chain's bestselling day of the year, KFC published 'Tender Wings of Desire.'
Kate Taylor | 5 min read
Taco Bell's New Snack-Infused Item Is Cheesier Than Ever
Taco Bell's New Snack-Infused Item Is Cheesier Than Ever

If a quesadilla wasn't cheesy enough for you, Taco Bell has found a solution.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read
McDonald's Is Moving Its Headquarters to Oprah's Old Studio Campus -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
McDonald's Is Moving Its Headquarters to Oprah's Old Studio Campus -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Plus: Instagram adds new tools for businesses.
Lindsay Friedman | 2 min read
KFC Deleted This Not-Safe-for-Work Ad From Twitter After Just One Hour
KFC Deleted This Not-Safe-for-Work Ad From Twitter After Just One Hour

The racy tweet, from KFC Australia, showed a woman and a man on a sofa.
Will Heilpern | 2 min read
So This Was KFC's 'Transformational Announcement'?
So This Was KFC's 'Transformational Announcement'?

The fast food franchise has committed to better food, pledging to cook chicken the 'hard way.'
Lindsay Friedman | 2 min read
Here's What Entrepreneur Readers Think KFC's Big Announcement Could Be
Here's What Entrepreneur Readers Think KFC's Big Announcement Could Be

After the company announced a "big change" was coming, we asked readers to come up with a few possibilities.
Lindsay Friedman | 2 min read
