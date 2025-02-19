KFC Is Moving Its Corporate Headquarters Out of Kentucky. Here's What We Know. Nearly 200 employees will be relocating to Texas.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • KFC is moving its headquarters from Kentucky to Texas, KFC’s parent company, Yum! Brands announced Tuesday.
  • The move requires 100 KFC corporate employees to relocate to Plano, Texas, within six months.
  • However, 90 remote workers who are also relocating will have 18 months to make the move.

KFC stood for Kentucky Fried Chicken until 1991 when the company shortened its name to simply KFC. Now the fast food franchise is moving further away from its Kentucky roots and relocating its headquarters out of its home state.

Yum! Brands, which owns KFC, Taco Bell, Habit Burger & Grill, and Pizza Hut, announced on Tuesday that it was moving KFC's headquarters out of Louisville, Kentucky, and designating two new locations as its U.S. headquarters: Plano, Texas, and Irvine, California. KFC's U.S. corporate employees will move from Louisville to Plano, where they will work in a joint headquarters with Pizza Hut.

Meanwhile, Taco Bell and Habit Burger & Grill employees will continue to have a separate joint headquarters in Irvine, California.

Related: KFC Is Launching a Chicken Tenders-Focused Concept Called Saucy — Here's When and Where It Opens

About 100 in-person KFC corporate employees will relocate to Plano within six months. Meanwhile, 90 remote employees will also have to move to Plano, but they have a longer time to relocate (18 months) before working from the office.

Yum! Brands CEO David Gibbs stated that he was "confident" the changes would be "another important step" in growing the company.

"Ultimately, bringing more of our people together on a consistent basis will maximize our unrivaled culture and talent as a competitive advantage," Gibbs stated in a press release.

Yum! Brands has been headquartered in Louisville since 1997, making the switch to two headquarters in Plano and Irvine a significant one in the company's history.

The company is still investing in Louisville. On Tuesday, it committed to providing a $1 million endowment to the University of Louisville College of Business.

Yum! Brands reported its fourth quarter 2024 and full-year 2024 earnings earlier this month, noting that KFC opened 2,892 new restaurants across 97 countries. KFC's top markets were China, the U.S., and Europe. It has 30,000 locations worldwide, according to the company.

The earnings beat Wall Street estimates, with revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter compared to the $2.35 billion expected. High sales in KFC and Taco Bell fueled the strong results.

Related: 10 Surprising Ways KFC's Innovation and Marketing Have Propelled the Brand to Worldwide Success
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

This 30-Year-Old's $6,000-a-Month Side Hustle Started Making Money 'Immediately' — But He's Not Quitting His Day Job

Derrick Mathy works in orthopedic surgical device sales and is on a mission to bring people together in real life.

By Amanda Breen
Employee Experience & Recruiting

Newsflash: Barbara Corcoran Doesn't Fly First-Class, and Neither Should Your Executive Team

Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran doesn't fly first class, and for a good reason. Business decision-makers, take notes!

By Ryan Saroli
Growing a Business

The Training (and Business) Philosophy That Sets This Self-Defense Studio Apart

At Nomad Krav Maga, Shane Langwell teaches more than self-defense by helping students strengthen their confidence, resilience and a sense of community that extends beyond the gym.

By Emily Washcovick
Business Solutions

ChatGPT Isn't Cutting It for Busy Professionals Anymore

Find out where they're turning instead.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

'Unprecedented in Our 53-Year History': Southwest Airlines Announces Its First Mass Layoffs Ever

The airline is eliminating 15% of its corporate workforce, including many in senior leadership positions.

By Sherin Shibu