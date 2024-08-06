Known for its "finger-lickin' good" chicken and the secret recipe, KFC has become a global icon in the fast-food industry.

Known for its finger-lickin' good chicken and the secret recipe of 11 herbs and spices, KFC has become a global icon in the fast-food industry. Since its humble beginnings in Kentucky, where Colonel Harland Sanders first perfected his fried chicken, KFC has grown into a culinary empire with over 28,000 locations worldwide.

But KFC's story doesn't end at their irresistible menu. The brand is also known for its bold marketing campaigns, creative product innovations, and sustainability efforts. Discover these surprising facts about KFC, from its secret recipe and bold marketing campaigns to innovative menu items and philanthropic efforts.

1. KFC has a massive television presence.

KFC's marketing reach is impressive, with nearly 185 million people viewing a KFC commercial almost every week. This extensive exposure means that more than half of the United States population regularly sees KFC advertisements.

2. KFC goes green.

KFC is committed to environmental sustainability and has implemented various initiatives to reduce its carbon footprint. These efforts include sourcing sustainable packaging, improving energy efficiency in restaurants and reducing food waste. KFC's green initiatives demonstrate the brand's dedication to environmental responsibility.

KFC also recycles its used cooking oil with a company called Restaurant Technologies to turn it into biodiesel. This recycling effort is part of KFC's broader sustainability strategy aimed at minimizing its ecological impact.

3. KFC introduced $10 Tuesdays in response to inflation.

KFC has introduced $10 Tuesdays, a promotion offering customers a chance to enjoy their favorite meals at a reduced price. This deal has been a hit, providing great value for families and individuals alike. By offering affordable options, KFC continues to make its delicious meals accessible to a wide audience.

Additionally, the "Taste of KFC" deals offer customers a variety of popular menu items starting at $4.99. These deals include combinations of chicken, sides and drinks.

4. KFC has a sunglasses collection with Shady Rays.

KFC collaborated with Shady Rays Sunglasses to launch a unique collection of sunglasses. This summertime collection featured stylish eyewear inspired by KFC's iconic branding.

5. KFC has a tuition-free college program for employees.

The KFC Foundation offers a tuition-free college program for employees, providing them with opportunities to further their education at Western Governors University. By investing in the education of its workforce, KFC supports employee growth and development. This initiative reflects KFC's commitment to creating a positive and supportive work environment, and featured its first graduate in 2023.

6. There's a new KFC location approximately every 3.5 hours.

Averaging a new location every 3.5 hours, KFC's operation now spans 149 countries, with plans to enter its 150th country soon. This expansion not only solidifies KFC as parent company Yum! Brands' fastest-growing retail brand but also accounts for 50% of the company's divisional operating profit.

7. Many actors have starred as Colonel Sanders.

Over the years, various actors and celebrities have portrayed Colonel Sanders in KFC's advertising campaigns. Notable names include Rob Lowe, Reba McEntire, Jason Alexander, Norm Macdonald and Rob Riggle. These portrayals have added a fun and dynamic element to KFC's marketing, keeping the brand fresh and engaging.

8. The 2006 KFC logo rebrand was visible from space.

In 2006, KFC unveiled a new logo that was so large it could be seen from space. This massive logo was created in the Nevada desert and was part of a rebranding campaign so that even aliens could know about the rebranding campaign.

9. KFC is a Christmas tradition in Japan.

In Japan, KFC has become a Christmas tradition. Every year, millions of Japanese families celebrate the holiday by enjoying a KFC meal. This unique custom, in a country where it is traditional to eat chicken on Christmas, began in the 1970s.

10. KFC released a chicken corsage for highschool proms.

In a quirky and memorable promotion, KFC once offered a fried chicken corsage for prom-goers. This unusual accessory featured a piece of fried chicken as the centerpiece.

