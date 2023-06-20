At Some Restaurants, Ordering Fried Food Helps the Environment Hundreds of establishments have begun recycling used cooking oil to be refined into biodiesel, a low-carbon fuel that is drastically better for the environment than standard diesel.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Angel Garcia | Getty Images
Used cooking oil can be recycled into biodiesel.

At some restaurants, eating fried food actually helps the environment.

In Miami, craft brewery Cerveceria La Tropical is among the hundreds of establishments that have adopted the practice of collecting used cooking oil to be recycled and turned into biodiesel, the Miami Herald reported.

La Tropical works with the restaurant maintenance franchise Filta, which specializes in environmental solutions for commercial kitchens. Filta comes to La Tropical each week to collect used cooking oil from the restaurant. The Filta technicians either filter the oil so it can be reused in the restaurant or take the oil to be repurposed and turned into biodiesel.

Related: Rice and Mushrooms, Anyone? Samsung Will Offer Low-Carbon Meals to Its Employees.

"When we filter the oil, we extend its life so that the restaurants and all these food services will use less cooking oil," Cristian Nechuta, who runs the Miami-Dade County franchise of Filta, told the outlet. "Once the oil can no longer be filtered anymore, we take it to a recycling facility."

While Filta charges vendors for its service, the recycled use of cooking oil allows restaurants to use it for about 50% longer than average, Nechuta told the outlet.

Founded in 1996, Filta has 326 locations across the U.S., offering environmentally-friendly solutions for cleaning, recycling, and repurposing materials in kitchens in the food and hospitality industry.

Related: This Startup Is Using Plants to Capture Carbon Emissions

Nechuta's Filta location doesn't just work with restaurants, he told The Herald. He also collects cooking oil from local hospitals, colleges, and sports stadiums around the Miami-Dade area. Nechuta added that last year, Filta collected 23,000 gallons of cooking oil to be turned into biodiesel, preventing about 230 tons of carbon emissions.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, biodiesel releases roughly a quarter of carbon emissions than standard diesel.

And it's not just local restaurants looking to make an impact. Last year, fast food giant Chick-fil-A announced it would be partnering with food manufacturing company, Darling Ingredients to convert its used cooking oil into renewable diesel.

Restaurant Technologies, which provides restaurant services and solutions for top brands like McDonald's and KFC, has its own cooking oil-to-biodiesel service. In 2022, the company says recycled about 290 million pounds of used cooking oil, reducing about 67 million pounds of carbon emissions.

Wavy Line
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Madeline Garfinkle is a News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Editor's Pick

How a Friendship Between Jack Daniel and the Enslaved Man Who Taught Him About Whiskey Helped Revive a Black-Owned Business Set on Fire During George Floyd Protests
Lock
She Picked Up a Side Hustle Her Husband Saw on 'Shark Tank' — Now It Brings in More Than $100,000 Per Year
Embracing This Core Business Value Can Make the World a Better Place — And You More Money
Lock
Top 25 Side Hustles to Make Money During Summer 2023
This Key Tip Is the Secret to Successful Franchise Sales
Lock
Are Your Meetings Doomed? Here Are the 2 Things You Should Change According to an Engagement Expert.

Related Topics

Restaurants Green Business Environment Environmental Protection News and Trends green entrepreneur Carbon emissions

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Business News

Two Billionaires Among the Missing on Tourist Submarine Exploring the Titanic

Hamish Harding and Shahzada Dawood were aboard a vessel that lost contact an hour and 45 minutes into its dive towards the Titanic wreck.

By Jonathan Small
Business News

Desperate to Get Employees Back Into the Office, Companies Experiment With New Tactics

Many Americans simply aren't interested in resuming a traditional 9-to-5.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Black Bear Climbs Into Work Truck And Steal's Employee's Lunch In Hilarious Video

American Plate Glass in Sunapee, New Hampshire, has found its newest employee.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Meta Decides Not to Release AI That Can Mimic the Voices of Everyone You Know

Meta has announced a powerful AI model that can replicate voices. What could possibly go wrong?

By Dan Bova
Business News

An Iconic New York City Wine Store Is Facing a Criminal Investigation

Luxury wine purveyor Sherry-Lehmann, which has been in business for 89 years, allegedly owes customers over $1 million in wine that never arrived. The retailer also owes nearly $2.7 million in unpaid sales tax.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

Iconic Las Vegas Hotel Set to Be Demolished to Build New $1.5 Billion Baseball Stadium

The famed casino and resort first opened its doors in 1957.

By Emily Rella