KFC is shaking up the fast-food landscape by announcing its new chicken tenders-focused concept, Saucy. The chain, long known for its Original Recipe fried chicken, is making a strategic pivot to cater to the growing demand for customizable, sauce-heavy meals. With this move, KFC aims to capture a slice of the fast-food market while reinforcing its position as a leader in chicken innovation.

"Everyone is obsessed with sauce – more is more," KFC's chief new concept officer, Christophe Poirier, told Nation's Restaurant News (NRN). "With Saucy, we've taken KFC's famous Original Recipe and amplified it with a brand-new concept that lets consumers play with flavor."

Saucy features chicken tenders and 11 sauces — with flavors including Chimichurri Ranch, Jalapeño Pesto Ranch, Spicy Mango Chutney and Sweet Teriyaki, NRN reported. The first location is scheduled to open in Orlando, Florida, on January 10, 2025, making it the debut hub for what the brand describes as a "flavor-forward dining destination."

Saucy joins a wave of similar experiments by major players in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) space. Taco Bell has its Cantinas concept, focusing on elevated menu items and urban-style locations, as well as a new coffee concept, Live Más Café. Meanwhile, McDonald's has been testing a spinoff beverage concept, CosMc's, targeting suburban diners with nostalgic branding and unique menu offerings.

These moves highlight a broader trend in the QSR industry: the pursuit of niche concepts that differentiate brands in an increasingly crowded market. By honing in on specific consumer preferences — like KFC's focus on saucy chicken tenders — brands hope to build loyalty and capture market share in untapped segments.

This approach could be particularly lucrative for KFC. The chicken tenders segment has been growing steadily, with sauces and customization key drivers of consumer satisfaction, Food & Wine recently reported. KFC's deep brand equity and proven innovation ability — seen in past hits like its chicken sandwich and plant-based nuggets — position the chain to succeed with this venture. If the Orlando location proves successful, it could pave the way for a broader rollout, further cementing KFC's place as a frontrunner in chicken-focused fast food.

Read More: Nation's Restaurant News