CosMc's, which debuted in Illinois last year, has four locations and six more planned, including one in a new city.

McDonald's launched its retro-futuristic spinoff, CosMc's, in Bolingbrook, Illinois, in December. The response was stronger than expected, with the location receiving more than double the visits of a standard McDonald's when it opened. The quirky brand has resonated with the 22- to 29-year-old age group, a demographic that usually visits McDonald's with less frequency than older consumers.

Now, the fast-food giant is moving ahead with plans for CosMc's expansion, including more locations, its own mobile app and entering a new city.

New locations, new city

CosMc's currently has four locations — the original in Illinois and three in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. Although McDonald's previously announced where it would open more locations, customers across the U.S. speculated as to where the next CosMc's would be. The planned expansion — into San Antonio — will include additional units in Dallas, a CosMc's spokesperson confirmed.

To accompany this expansion, the brand has launched a mobile app — separate from McDonald's — offering benefits similar to those enjoyed by McDonald's fans. The new app features mobile ordering, special deals and a rewards system called CosMc's Club. Customers can also place orders for pickup via the drive-thru or walk-up window at the concept, which has no in-restaurant dining option.

CosMc's concept

CosMc's aims to attract younger consumers with a wide array of drinks, including Blackberry Mint Green Tea and Blueberry Ginger Boost, which can be customized with options like vitamin C shots, pre-workout shots, tapioca pearls or various syrups. The chain also offers hot and cold coffee options.

The brand's theme leans into a space-based, retro-futuristic aesthetic, creating a unique personality while maintaining McDonald's familiar feel. The space-themed menu and name are a tribute to CosMc, a part-alien, part-surfer and part-robot character that McDonald's briefly experimented with in the 1980s. CosMc last appeared in the 1992 McDonald's video game M.C. Kids.

The CosMc's concept has a smaller footprint than a traditional McDonald's, occupying approximately 2,800 square feet compared to the 4,000-4,500 square feet of a typical McDonald's restaurant. The concept combines the essence of McDonald's with a distinctive feel. "CosMc's is a small format concept with all the DNA of McDonald's, but with its own unique personality," McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski said, per CNN Business.