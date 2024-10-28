This collaboration introduces soundscapes on Hatch devices that feature gentle "fried chicken rain sounds" meant to evoke the soothing sound of fried chicken sizzling in oil.

Are you having trouble sleeping or relaxing? You can fall asleep to virtually any sound you choose, from people brushing hair to typing to distant battle. Now, KFC is stepping into an unexpected space with its latest partnership, teaming up with sleep-focused brand Hatch to create a "Kentucky Fried Chicken Rain" content channel designed to help fans relax and fall asleep, Food & Wine reported.

Available on Hatch devices through the Hatch Sleep app, this collaboration introduces soundscapes that feature gentle "fried chicken rain sounds" meant to evoke the soothing drone of fried chicken sizzling in oil. The soundscape series includes various calming audio experiences, all themed around the familiar sounds of frying chicken but subtly blended with rain and other ambient elements to make them sleep-friendly.

The partnership with Hatch allows KFC to connect with its customers in a new way, offering a product that aligns with the rising interest in sleep and wellness. The move is part of a growing trend of non-traditional brand collaborations to create memorable, unexpected customer experiences.

The KFC-Hatch partnership speaks to the increasing popularity of ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) and sleep-focused audio, a trend that has seen fast-food brands branch out into less conventional marketing territories. It also highlights the growing interest among brands to engage consumers beyond dining, tapping into lifestyle and wellness markets that have expanded in recent years.

For Hatch, the partnership brings novelty and a new type of audio to its existing sleep sound library, appealing to a wider audience. Meanwhile, KFC benefits by strengthening its brand presence in customers' daily routines, taking its brand experience from the dining table to the bedroom. By entering the wellness space, KFC shows that even a fried chicken brand can innovate and connect with fans in unexpected ways.

Read More: Food & Wine