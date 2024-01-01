Sunny Dublick
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Brand Strategist | Chief Opportunity Creator
Latest
3 conceptos erróneos comunes sobre el marketing — y cómo replantearlos
La relación entre el área de marketing y la empresa a menudo puede sentirse tensa. Entonces, ¿cómo podemos mejorarla? Primero, necesitamos entendernos mejor mutuamente.
3 Common Misconceptions About Marketing — And How We Can Reframe Them
The relationship between marketing and the business can often feel contentious. So, how can we improve it? First, we need to better understand one another.
AI is the Antithesis of Authenticity — But There's Hope. Here's How We Can Align Our Human Values with AI.
Everyone's talking about AI. There's excitement, fear, apprehension and confusion. So, how should you use it for your business? It's really a question of brand values.
Why Being Your Own Influencer Is the Key to Success For Entrepreneurs
Are you showing up as a face in your business? If not, here is why you are missing a major opportunity for brand impact and loyalty and what you can do about it.
The Miley Cyrus Approach To Marketing — Why It's a Radically Different Method For Achieving Brand Impact
In case you missed it, Miley Cyrus recently won her first Grammy. In her acceptance speech, she told a story that is a great learning lesson for business owners and marketers alike, especially those who find themselves burned out and exhausted in this current environment.