Burger King Ad Hijacks Google Home
Burger King Ad Hijacks Google Home

It appears Google has stopped the fun (or aggravation) but for awhile, Google Home responded to a Burger King TV ad with Whopper facts.
Angela Moscaritolo | 3 min read
Burger Kings in Israel Will Offer Adult Happy Meals With Sex Toys Today
Burger Kings in Israel Will Offer Adult Happy Meals With Sex Toys Today

When you think of romance, think of...Burger King?
Rose Leadem | 1 min read
Burger King Will Let You Swap Unwanted Gifts for a Whopper
Burger King Will Let You Swap Unwanted Gifts for a Whopper

The burger franchise will then donate them to charity.
Nina Zipkin | 1 min read
Burger King Dresses Up as McDonald's for Halloween
Burger King Dresses Up as McDonald's for Halloween

Your move Golden Arches.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Airbnb Is Meeting With Civil Rights Leaders to Combat Discrimination -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Airbnb Is Meeting With Civil Rights Leaders to Combat Discrimination -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Plus: Burger King now sells 'Mac n' Cheetos' at select locations.
Lindsay Friedman | 1 min read
General Mills Has Released Its First New Cereal in 15 Years -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
General Mills Has Released Its First New Cereal in 15 Years -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Plus: Burger King combined a Whopper with a burrito.
Lindsay Friedman | 1 min read
Police Have Been Filing Court Orders to Obtain Google Location Data -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Police Have Been Filing Court Orders to Obtain Google Location Data -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Plus: A new app is beating out Uber in the Middle East.
Lindsay Friedman | 2 min read
A New Study Explains Why Your Facebook Friends Keep Sharing Pictures of Their Kids -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
A New Study Explains Why Your Facebook Friends Keep Sharing Pictures of Their Kids -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Plus: Taco Bell may be giving away free tacos for the NBA finals.
Lindsay Friedman | 1 min read
Crazy Fast Food Burgers You Can Only Find in Japan
Crazy Fast Food Burgers You Can Only Find in Japan

Finding customers for berry jam burgers may prove difficult anywhere else.
Lindsay Friedman | 2 min read
5 Crazy Food Franchise Moments You'll Never Forget
5 Crazy Food Franchise Moments You'll Never Forget

Some things you just can't unsee, even when you want to.
Lindsay Friedman | 3 min read
