'This Is Wild': Internet Is Losing It Over Burger King's 20-Slice Cheese Sandwich The bizarre creation just hit menus in Thailand.
Key Takeaways
- Burger King Thailand is offering a new sandwich that is just a bun and 20 slices of cheese.
- The company wrote on Facebook: "This is no joke, This is for real."
- It does not appear to be grilled.
Is there such a thing as too cheesy?
Burger King in Thailand is going viral for its new sandwich that contains only bread and cheese — 20 slices of it, that is.
Dubbed "the real cheeseburger," the bizarre new menu item will consist of American cheese and the chain's signature sesame seed bun, sold for a reduced price of 109 Thai baht (roughly $3.10) versus the regular cheeseburger that goes for 380 baht.
Dozens of TikTokers ran to the chain to post clips of the sandwich and what they thought of the gooey concoction.
@nutapiwich Real Cheese Burger ขีสแน่นๆจุกๆ มีชีสทั้งหมด 20 แผ่น มาลองได้ที่ #BurgerKing #RealCheeseBurger #Cheese #Burger #ชีส #เรียลชีส ♬ original sound - Nutapiwich
@onlydeliciousfood #burgerking #cheese #cheeseburger #foodblogger #blogger #tiktokพากิน #พากินของอร่อย #ชีส #ขึ้นฟีดเถอะ #รีวิวอาหาร ♬ original sound - บอสกินแต่ของอร่อยเท่านั้น
@chompu1003 Real cheese butger king ??#cheese #burgerking #burger ♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ - เพชรรัตน์ มุสิกะทัน
The sandwich also made a stir on Twitter, where users globally called the menu item "too much" and questioned how eating the entire burger-less burger would affect their stomachs.
No Meat.— Rob Fai (@RobFai) July 11, 2023
20 slices of processed cheese.
Burger King in Thailand.
Unreal. pic.twitter.com/488nfT151c
A trend in #Thailand is to put cheese on literally everything. Now Burger King has joined in with the Real Cheese Burger. Though I think they forgot the meat.— Richard Barrow (@RichardBarrow) July 10, 2023
I love cheese but I struggled eating even half of this "burger". Maybe I should grill the other half? What do you think? pic.twitter.com/dg7wDCSCCw
20 slices of plastic American cheese for 109 baht. This is wild @BurgerKing pic.twitter.com/fnm3osoTbN— Irza Oxsya (@IrzaOxsya) July 10, 2023
20 slices of American cheese? You'll be backed up for weeks after eating that. #BurgerKing— Tony Del Signore (@Anthony_John824) July 11, 2023
I saw Burger King's THE REAL CHEESE BURGER and now I can't help but be morbidly curious— Kina ? (@KinaOmoi) July 11, 2023
According to one user on social media, customers can add an extra two slices for $0.50, just in case 20 wasn't enough.
Burger King Thailand even posted the sandwich on Facebook, writing: "This is no joke, This is for real."
Restaurant Brands International, Burger King's parent company, is coming off a strong Q1 2023 after a 15% year-over-year increase in "consolidated system-wide sales." Burger King International restaurants saw a 12% increase in global comparable sales.
RBI was up just under 46% year over year as of Tuesday afternoon.
