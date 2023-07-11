'This Is Wild': Internet Is Losing It Over Burger King's 20-Slice Cheese Sandwich The bizarre creation just hit menus in Thailand.

By Emily Rella

Key Takeaways

  • Burger King Thailand is offering a new sandwich that is just a bun and 20 slices of cheese.
  • The company wrote on Facebook: "This is no joke, This is for real."
  • It does not appear to be grilled.

Is there such a thing as too cheesy?

Burger King in Thailand is going viral for its new sandwich that contains only bread and cheese — 20 slices of it, that is.

Dubbed "the real cheeseburger," the bizarre new menu item will consist of American cheese and the chain's signature sesame seed bun, sold for a reduced price of 109 Thai baht (roughly $3.10) versus the regular cheeseburger that goes for 380 baht.

Dozens of TikTokers ran to the chain to post clips of the sandwich and what they thought of the gooey concoction.

@nutapiwich Real Cheese Burger ขีสแน่นๆจุกๆ มีชีสทั้งหมด 20 แผ่น มาลองได้ที่ #BurgerKing #RealCheeseBurger #Cheese #Burger #ชีส #เรียลชีส ♬ original sound - Nutapiwich

@onlydeliciousfood #burgerking #cheese #cheeseburger #foodblogger #blogger #tiktokพากิน #พากินของอร่อย #ชีส #ขึ้นฟีดเถอะ #รีวิวอาหาร ♬ original sound - บอสกินแต่ของอร่อยเท่านั้น

@chompu1003 Real cheese butger king ??#cheese #burgerking #burger ♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ - เพชรรัตน์ มุสิกะทัน

The sandwich also made a stir on Twitter, where users globally called the menu item "too much" and questioned how eating the entire burger-less burger would affect their stomachs.

According to one user on social media, customers can add an extra two slices for $0.50, just in case 20 wasn't enough.

Burger King Thailand even posted the sandwich on Facebook, writing: "This is no joke, This is for real."

Restaurant Brands International, Burger King's parent company, is coming off a strong Q1 2023 after a 15% year-over-year increase in "consolidated system-wide sales." Burger King International restaurants saw a 12% increase in global comparable sales.

RBI was up just under 46% year over year as of Tuesday afternoon.

Entrepreneur has reached out to RBI for comment.

Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

