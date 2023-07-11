The bizarre creation just hit menus in Thailand.

Is there such a thing as too cheesy?

Burger King in Thailand is going viral for its new sandwich that contains only bread and cheese — 20 slices of it, that is.

Dubbed "the real cheeseburger," the bizarre new menu item will consist of American cheese and the chain's signature sesame seed bun, sold for a reduced price of 109 Thai baht (roughly $3.10) versus the regular cheeseburger that goes for 380 baht.

Dozens of TikTokers ran to the chain to post clips of the sandwich and what they thought of the gooey concoction.

The sandwich also made a stir on Twitter, where users globally called the menu item "too much" and questioned how eating the entire burger-less burger would affect their stomachs.

No Meat.

20 slices of processed cheese.

Burger King in Thailand.

Unreal. pic.twitter.com/488nfT151c — Rob Fai (@RobFai) July 11, 2023

A trend in #Thailand is to put cheese on literally everything. Now Burger King has joined in with the Real Cheese Burger. Though I think they forgot the meat.



I love cheese but I struggled eating even half of this "burger". Maybe I should grill the other half? What do you think? pic.twitter.com/dg7wDCSCCw — Richard Barrow (@RichardBarrow) July 10, 2023

20 slices of plastic American cheese for 109 baht. This is wild @BurgerKing pic.twitter.com/fnm3osoTbN — Irza Oxsya (@IrzaOxsya) July 10, 2023

20 slices of American cheese? You'll be backed up for weeks after eating that. #BurgerKing — Tony Del Signore (@Anthony_John824) July 11, 2023

I saw Burger King's THE REAL CHEESE BURGER and now I can't help but be morbidly curious — Kina ? (@KinaOmoi) July 11, 2023

According to one user on social media, customers can add an extra two slices for $0.50, just in case 20 wasn't enough.

Burger King Thailand even posted the sandwich on Facebook, writing: "This is no joke, This is for real."

Restaurant Brands International, Burger King's parent company, is coming off a strong Q1 2023 after a 15% year-over-year increase in "consolidated system-wide sales." Burger King International restaurants saw a 12% increase in global comparable sales.

RBI was up just under 46% year over year as of Tuesday afternoon.

