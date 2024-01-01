Jeffrey Shay

Bio

Dr. Jeffrey P. Shay is a professor of entrepreneurship at Babson College. He is chair of the board for the Global Entrepreneurship Research Association (the entity that oversees the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor) and co-leader of GEM USA.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Thought Leaders

These 3 Trends Will Change What It Means to Be an Entrepreneur in 2025

Here are three entrepreneurship trends from the new Global Entrepreneurship Monitor report that are changing the landscape for the future.

More Authors You Might Like