Jeffrey Shay

Dr. Jeffrey P. Shay is a professor of entrepreneurship at Babson College. He is chair of the board for the Global Entrepreneurship Research Association (the entity that oversees the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor) and co-leader of GEM USA.
