Taco Bell

Yum! Brands Just Released Its Q1 Earnings. Here's What That Means for Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and KFC Franchises.
Franchises

Considering a Yum! Brands franchise? Take a look at the company's first-quarter earnings.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
Taco Bell Is Having a 'Go Big or Go Home' Moment
Taco Bell

The company recently announced its plans to expand from 6,500 to 9,000 restaurants globally, and to reach $15 billion in sales by 2022.
Claire Zulkey | 3 min read
Taco Bell Teamed With Forever 21 to Create Crazy Clothes That Are Already Sold Out
Collaborating

Is the idea outlandish? Sure, but the companies seemed to have leaned into the silliness with a decent amount of success.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Just How Much Does It Cost to Own a Fast-Food Franchise?
Franchises

Ever wanted to invest in a McDonald's or Taco Bell? Here's what some of the most popular chains will cost you.
Matthew McCreary | 4 min read
This Woman Designed a Wedding Dress Made of Taco Bell Wrappers
Taco Bell

Diane Nguyen and her fiance want to be the first to wed at the company's wedding chapel in Las Vegas.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Taco Bell Wants to Host the Wedding of Your Dreams
Food Businesses

Who needs Elvis when you can get married at Taco Bell's new Las Vegas wedding chapel?
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Taco Bell's New Snack-Infused Item Is Cheesier Than Ever
Fast Food

If a quesadilla wasn't cheesy enough for you, Taco Bell has found a solution.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read
Taco Bell to Have 9,000 U.S. Outlets by the End of 2022
Taco Bell

The Yum Brands unit, which currently operates about 7,000 locations in the United States, had revenue of about $2 billion in 2015.
Reuters | 1 min read
Taco Bell's New Restaurants Are Unrecognizable
Taco Bell

The company rolled out four new store models, and they look nothing like the fast-food chain we know.
Hayley Peterson | 2 min read
20 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Taco Bell
Franchises

Before tacos, the now popular chain served hot dogs and hamburgers.
Rose Leadem | 6 min read
