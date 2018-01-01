Taco Bell
Taco Bell Unveiled Its Holiday Gift Collection and It Is Delightfully Weird
The answer is always tacos.
Franchises
Yum! Brands Just Released Its Q1 Earnings. Here's What That Means for Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and KFC Franchises.
Considering a Yum! Brands franchise? Take a look at the company's first-quarter earnings.
Taco Bell Is Having a 'Go Big or Go Home' Moment
The company recently announced its plans to expand from 6,500 to 9,000 restaurants globally, and to reach $15 billion in sales by 2022.
Collaborating
Taco Bell Teamed With Forever 21 to Create Crazy Clothes That Are Already Sold Out
Is the idea outlandish? Sure, but the companies seemed to have leaned into the silliness with a decent amount of success.
Franchises
Just How Much Does It Cost to Own a Fast-Food Franchise?
Ever wanted to invest in a McDonald's or Taco Bell? Here's what some of the most popular chains will cost you.
This Woman Designed a Wedding Dress Made of Taco Bell Wrappers
Diane Nguyen and her fiance want to be the first to wed at the company's wedding chapel in Las Vegas.
Food Businesses
Taco Bell Wants to Host the Wedding of Your Dreams
Who needs Elvis when you can get married at Taco Bell's new Las Vegas wedding chapel?
Fast Food
Taco Bell's New Snack-Infused Item Is Cheesier Than Ever
If a quesadilla wasn't cheesy enough for you, Taco Bell has found a solution.
Taco Bell to Have 9,000 U.S. Outlets by the End of 2022
The Yum Brands unit, which currently operates about 7,000 locations in the United States, had revenue of about $2 billion in 2015.
Taco Bell's New Restaurants Are Unrecognizable
The company rolled out four new store models, and they look nothing like the fast-food chain we know.
Franchises
20 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Taco Bell
Before tacos, the now popular chain served hot dogs and hamburgers.