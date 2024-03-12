In the world of fast-paced dining, franchising opportunities abound, catering to entrepreneurs eager to carve their slice of the market. From classic burgers and fries to wraps and salads and even international-inspired cuisine, these quick-service franchises serve up fast and convenient meals worldwide and are some of the most profitable fast-food franchises to own.

In this article, explore the top 15 quick-service restaurant franchises according to the 2024 Franchise 500 Ranking. Each brand brings its unique twist to the table, whether it's through innovative menu offerings, efficient service models, or widespread popularity.

Let's take a closer look at these dynamic establishments that have redefined the notion of fast food and continue to delight hungry customers both in the U.S. and abroad.

1. Taco Bell

Founded: 1962

1962 Franchising since: 1964

1964 Overall Rank: 1

1 Number of units: 8,320

8,320 Change in units: +12.4% over 3 years

+12.4% over 3 years Initial investment: $576,000-$3,400,000

$576,000-$3,400,000 Leadership: Sean Tresvant, CEO

Sean Tresvant, CEO Parent company: Yum! Brands Inc.

Taco Bell, the largest purveyor of Mexican cuisine worldwide, offers a prime opportunity for potential franchisees. With over 7,000 locations spanning 30 countries, Taco Bell's reputation for quick, affordable and flavorful Mexican-style fare solidifies its status as a top contender in the quick-service restaurant industry. As a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., Taco Bell benefits from the extensive resources and support of a renowned parent company with a vast global presence and is consistently one of the most profitable fast food franchises.

2. Jersey Mike's Subs

Founded: 1956

1956 Franchising since: 1987

1987 Overall rank: 2

2 Number of units: 2,557

2,557 Change in units: +46.8% over 3 years

+46.8% over 3 years Initial investment: $214,000-$1,400,000

$214,000-$1,400,000 Leadership: Peter Cancro, Founder and CEO

Peter Cancro, Founder and CEO Parent company: Jersey Mike's Franchise Systems Inc.

Jersey Mike's, a leading player in the quick-service restaurant sector, specializes in "submarine" sandwiches. With more than 2,000 locations nationwide and a commitment to exceptional customer service, Jersey Mike's offers franchisees a compelling opportunity to join a thriving brand with a proven track record of success that makes Jersey Mike's one of the best fast food franchises year after year.

3. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Founded: 1972

1972 Franchising since: 1976

1976 Overall rank: 3

3 Number of units: 4,091

4,091 Change in units: +21.1% over 3 years

+21.1% over 3 years Initial investment: $384,000-$3,700,000

$384,000-$3,700,000 Leadership: Sami Siddiqui, President

Sami Siddiqui, President Parent company: Restaurant Brands Int'l.

With over 3,000 locations across the U.S. and 30 countries worldwide, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen stands as a leading force in the fast food franchise industry, captivating taste buds and attracting franchise opportunities globally. For those passionate about fried chicken and seeking entrepreneurial ventures, launching a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen franchise gives franchisees the opportunity to join one of the most successful QSRs (quick-service restaurants) in the United States.

4. Dunkin'

Founded: 1950

1950 Franchising since: 1955

1955 Overall rank: 6

6 Number of units: 13,372

13,372 Change in units: +1.9% over 3 years

+1.9% over 3 years Initial investment: $438,000-$1,800,000

$438,000-$1,800,000 Leadership: Paul Brown, CEO

Paul Brown, CEO Parent company: Inspire Brands

Dunkin', formerly known as Dunkin' Donuts, traces its origins back to 1948 when Bill Rosenberg established The Open Kettle in Quincy, Massachusetts, offering coffee and donuts at affordable prices. Over the years, it evolved into a nationwide phenomenon, shedding its "Donuts" moniker and expanding its menu to include bagels, breakfast sandwiches and more. With over 9,400 franchises in the U.S. and 3,400 internationally, Dunkin' remains a staple in the quick-service restaurant industry, providing franchisees with flexible operational options and a community-oriented business model that aligns with its iconic slogan, "America runs on Dunkin'."

5. Culver's

Founded: 1984

1984 Franchising since: 1988

1988 Overall rank: 7

7 Number of units: 918

918 Change in units: +20.0% over 3 years

+20.0% over 3 years Initial investment: $2,500,000-$7,200,000

$2,500,000-$7,200,000 Leadership: Rick Silva, CEO

Rick Silva, CEO Parent company: Culver Franchising System LLC

Culver's—popular for its signature ButterBurgers, frozen custard desserts and cheese curds—originated in Wisconsin in 1984 and has since expanded to over 800 locations across 26 states. Led by founder Craig Culver and known for its strong franchising system, Culver's presents a promising opportunity for ambitious entrepreneurs seeking to join a fast-growing restaurant chain with a loyal customer base.

6. Arby's

Founded: 1964

1964 Franchising since: 1965

1965 Overall rank: 9

9 Number of units: 3,602

3,602 Change in units: +2.8% over 3 years

+2.8% over 3 years Initial investment: $645,000-$2,500,000

$645,000-$2,500,000 Leadership: Rita Patel, Brand President

Rita Patel, Brand President Parent company: Inspire Brands

Starting an Arby's franchise offers numerous advantages, including the widespread brand recognition enjoyed by its 3,700+ locations across the U.S. As one of the top 10 restaurant brands in North America, Arby's is poised for continued growth, supported by a diverse and highly regarded menu that resonates with consumers. With flexible store layouts tailored to local markets and comprehensive support systems provided by Arby's, franchisees can embark on a successful venture even with limited management experience, making Arby's an appealing option for aspiring entrepreneurs.

7. KFC

Founded: 1930

1930 Franchising since: 1952

1952 Overall rank: 12

12 Number of units: 28,475

28,475 Change in units: +16.7% over 3 years

+16.7% over 3 years Initial investment: $1,900,000-$3,800,000

$1,900,000-$3,800,000 Leadership: Tarun Lal, President

Tarun Lal, President Parent company: Yum! Brands Inc.

Considering a Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) franchise? With more than 17,000 restaurants worldwide and a menu that's constantly evolving to include new favorites like chicken wings and sandwiches, it's a brand people know and love, offering a special secret recipe that keeps customers coming back for more. Whether you're interested in a traditional restaurant or a smaller express outlet, KFC provides options that fit a franchisee's budget and ambitions, making it the perfect recipe for entrepreneurial success.

8. Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Founded: 1997

1997 Franchising since: 1997

1997 Overall rank: 13

13 Number of units: 1,312

1,312 Change in units: +15.6% over 3 years

+15.6% over 3 years Initial investment: $297,000-$662,000

$297,000-$662,000 Leadership: Charles Watson, CEO

Charles Watson, CEO Parent company: N/A

As a leader in the health-focused fast-casual market, Tropical Smoothie Cafe boasts a wide-ranging menu of real-fruit smoothies, wraps, salads, sandwiches and flatbreads, catering to health-conscious consumers nationwide. Founded in 1997 in Destin, Florida, the franchise has rapidly expanded to over 1,142 locations across the United States, offering entrepreneurs a proven business model, extensive support and diverse location options to capitalize on the booming health food trend and cater to the growing demand for convenient, nutritious meal options.

9. Wingstop

Founded: 1994

1994 Franchising since: 1998

1998 Overall rank: 14

14 Number of units: 2,046

2,046 Change in units: +42.5% over 3 years

+42.5% over 3 years Initial investment: $326,000-$975,000

$326,000-$975,000 Leadership: Michael Skipworth, President & CEO

Michael Skipworth, President & CEO Parent company: Wingstop Restaurants Inc.

Since its inception in 1994 in Garland, Texas, Wingstop has become synonymous with delicious buffalo-style chicken wings and fresh-cut fries, with over 450 locations across 26 states. The franchise offers excellent corporate support, comprehensive training resources, relatively low startup costs and royalty fees, territory protections and flexible franchising opportunities tailored to a franchisee's experience and financial capabilities. Whether you're a newcomer to the industry or a seasoned restaurant manager, Wingstop provides a promising pathway to entrepreneurial success in the thriving fast-casual dining market.

10. Smoothie King

Founded: 1973

1973 Franchising since: 1988

1988 Overall rank: 15

15 Number of units: 1,354

1,354 Change in units: +13.4% over 3 years

+13.4% over 3 years Initial investment: $312,000-$1,400,000

$312,000-$1,400,000 Leadership: Chris Bremer, Chief Development Officer

Chris Bremer, Chief Development Officer Parent company: Smoothie King Franchises Inc.

Founded in 1973 in Kenner, Louisiana, Smoothie King is the original U.S.-based smoothie brand, now headquartered in Dallas and led by CEO Wan Kim. With over 1,200 units nationwide, Smoothie King offers franchisees immediate access to a loyal customer base and consistent sales growth supported by a robust corporate team. Franchising with Smoothie King provides numerous benefits, including brand recognition, a straightforward operating system and extensive support and training resources, making it an appealing option for entrepreneurs seeking to enter the thriving health and wellness market while promoting nutritious, handcrafted smoothies and complementary health-related products to support active lifestyles.

11. Wendy's

Founded: 1969

1969 Franchising since: 1971

1971 Overall rank: 17

17 Number of units: 7,127

7,127 Change in units: +4.6% over 3 years

+4.6% over 3 years Initial investment: $321,000-$4,600,000

$321,000-$4,600,000 Leadership: Todd Penegor, President & CEO

Todd Penegor, President & CEO Parent company: Wendy's Int'l. Inc.

Established in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio, Wendy's quickly gained recognition for its quality food and fast prep times, offering hamburgers, fries and famous Frosty desserts. With approximately 77% of its locations franchised, Wendy's presents numerous opportunities for entrepreneurs worldwide, boasting strong brand recognition and allowing franchisees flexibility in pricing, operating hours and more. Despite the initial investment cost, Wendy's offers extensive training and support, making it an attractive option for individuals seeking to enter the fast-food industry and benefit from a well-established customer base and global presence.

12. McDonald's

Founded: 1955

1955 Franchising since: 1955

1955 Overall rank: 18

18 Number of units: 40,801

40,801 Change in units: +4.6% over 3 years

+4.6% over 3 years Initial investment: $1,500,000-$2,500,000

$1,500,000-$2,500,000 Leadership: Chris Kempczinski, CEO

Chris Kempczinski, CEO Parent company: N/A

From humble beginnings in the 1940s, when Dick and Mac McDonald opened their drive-in burger joint in San Bernardino, California, McDonald's has evolved into a global powerhouse. Recognizing the potential for expansion, the brothers implemented iconic branding elements like the yellow and red colors and the distinctive golden arches.

With the help of Ray Kroc in the 1950s, McDonald's embarked on a journey of nationwide and international growth, establishing over 36,000 locations in more than 100 countries today. Through innovative concepts like Hamburger University and Play Places, McDonald's continues to shape the fast-food industry, solidifying its status as a beloved household name worldwide.

13. Papa Johns

Founded: 1985

1985 Franchising since: 1986

1986 Overall rank: 24

24 Number of units: 5,968

5,968 Change in units: +11.6% over 3 years

+11.6% over 3 years Initial investment: $189,000-$975,000

$189,000-$975,000 Leadership: Rob Lynch, CEO

Rob Lynch, CEO Parent company: Papa John's Inc.

Looking to dive into the quick-service restaurant (QSR) industry without the hassle of starting from scratch? Consider launching a Papa John's franchise, which is one of the cheapest fast food franchises to open, and where you can tap into the enduring popularity of pizza without the need for dine-in facilities. Founded by "Papa" John Schnatter in Jefferson, Indiana, Papa John's has become a household name, known for its focus on delivery and take-out pizza, which has enabled franchisees to flourish by catering to customers seeking delicious, piping-hot pizza on time. With upfront costs averaging less than $300,000 (depending on location) and no franchise fee, starting a Papa John's franchise offers a compelling opportunity to leverage the brand's loyal customer base, specialized focus and robust support resources for immediate success in the competitive pizza market.

14. Pizza Hut

Founded: 1958

1958 Franchising since: 1959

1959 Overall rank: 26

26 Number of units: 17,996

17,996 Change in units: +4.5% over 3 years

+4.5% over 3 years Initial investment: $367,000-$2,100,000

$367,000-$2,100,000 Leadership: Dianne Simrall, Director, Franchise Finance

Dianne Simrall, Director, Franchise Finance Parent company: Yum! Brands Inc.

If you're considering diving into the world of pizza franchises, Pizza Hut is an all-around winner. With more than 6,200 locations in the United States and another 4,000 worldwide, Pizza Hut is the largest pizza restaurant chain globally, boasting a loyal customer base and market dominance cultivated over more than 50 years. As a household name offering not just pizza but also garlic bread and a variety of other food products, Pizza Hut presents a compelling franchise opportunity for those with the drive and ambition to succeed in the quick-service restaurant industry.

15. Crumbl

Founded: 2017

2017 Franchising since: 2018

2018 Overall rank: 31

31 Number of units: 881

881 Change in units: +772.3% over 3 years

+772.3% over 3 years Initial investment: $368,000-$1,400,000

$368,000-$1,400,000 Leadership: Jason McGowan, CEO

Jason McGowan, CEO Parent company: N/A

Looking to indulge in the sweet success of the dessert industry? Crumbl Cookies is a rapidly growing franchise specializing in gourmet cookies that redefine the art of baking. With a unique rotating menu of more than 100 flavors, including classics like chocolate chip and innovative creations like sea salt toffee, Crumbl Cookies offers a delightful experience for every palate. Founded in 2017, Crumbl has quickly expanded to more 800 locations, making it the fastest-growing cookie company in the U.S. Whether you're a seasoned entrepreneur or a baking enthusiast looking to turn your passion into a business, Crumbl Cookies offers a sweet opportunity to join a thriving franchise and spread joy, one delicious cookie at a time.