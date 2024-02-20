The new book, "Stop the Shift Show," breaks down the qualities of those who really know how to get the best out of employees.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The following is an excerpt from business expert Scott Greenberg's new book, Stop the Shift Show: Turn Your Struggling Hourly Workers Into a Top-Performing Team, available now.

In order to transform good teams into great teams, it is important to assess yourself as a leader. One way to do that is to compare the characteristics of top managers versus typical managers. Both work hard and perform the same duties. But their approaches are quite different and lead to different results. Take a look at their contrasting perspectives on the same areas of management in the below chart and see which manager your perspectives align with the most.

At first glance, it may seem like top managers are softer and more touchy-feely. They're not. When the situation calls for it, they're as tough as they need to be. They hire slow and fire fast. They hold employees accountable and let them know when they're not stepping up. Top managers defend the customers they're supposed to serve (consumers or other departments) and protect the culture. They don't tolerate underperformance or toxic behavior. But even in these situations, they're deliberate in their words and tone. They keep their emotions in check. They don't see "hard" or "soft" as conflicting management styles. They see them as two different tools they can use, depending on what the moment calls for. They're constantly asking what their team members need most in that situation to become better employees.

Buy 'Stop the Shift Show' Now: Entrepreneur Bookstore | Amazon | Barnes & Noble

Is Management Ability Something You're Born With?

Gallup seems to think so. Their research suggests that only 10 percent of people in management positions have the talent to lead people. This group has the ability to "naturally engage team members and customers, retain top performers, and sustain a culture of high productivity." Some people come into the world already equipped with intelligence, drive, empathy, EQ, curiosity, humility, integrity, etc. If you're born with these traits, you have an advantage.

But even if you weren't, you can still develop them. Gallup also indicates another 20 percent of people have the potential to become strong managers, provided they receive adequate coaching and training. I've seen plenty of people become better managers. They've had to work harder and be more mindful about their thoughts and behaviors. They've had to go against a few instincts, change their thinking, and break some habits. But over time they gained influence and elevated their teams. You may not be among the lucky 10 percent. I don't believe I was. But you can get better. While talent is something you're born with, skill is something you can develop. Don't let the data discourage you from working to improve. As a great pilot once said, "Never tell me the odds!"

Get more management tips and strategies from 'Stop the Shift Show,' available now at the Entrepreneur Bookstore.