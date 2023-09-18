Taco Bell Employee Charged With Fraud, Theft After Stealing Customer Credit Card Information The employee worked at a Taco Bell located in Oregon, Ohio.

One Taco Bell employee allegedly tried to 'Live Más' by overcharging customers' credit cards and pocketing the extra cash.

Trevell Mosby, who worked at an Oregon, Ohio, location of the chain, is being accused of identity fraud and theft after multiple customers complained that they were incurring excess charges after he checked them out at the register, sometimes totaling hundreds of dollars.

One couple, Kristin and Crystal Orwig, claim that they frequent the location twice a week and have never had an issue until they noticed it took an abnormally long time for their card to run when Mosby was serving them earlier this month.

"I hand the kid my card and he swipes it," Kristin Orwig told local outlet ABC 13. "He's in there for a few minutes and kind of looks over at me because we're like 'Where's my card?' and he's like 'Oh. I'm sorry I'm having trouble with your card, I'm going to have to swipe it."

After checking their bank statements days later, the couple noticed around $700 in online charges on the card that they handed to Mosby, prompting an investigation by the Oregon Police.

Mosby was found guilty of stealing money from multiple customers and was taken into custody.

Oregon Police stated that customers can't do much to prevent similar incidents in the future other than opting to use cash to pay when possible, according to ABC 13.

Authorities encourage those who believe their information was compromised to file a police report that includes a copy of their most event bank statement, indicating where the fraudulent charges are.

Taco Bell did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.

The company is also involved in other legal troubles. Last month, Taco Bell was served with a class-action lawsuit after being accused of misleading customers through "unfair and deceptive trade practices" by providing a much lower amount of beef and cheese in its Crunchwrap Supreme and Grande Crunchwrap menu items than advertised.

Taco Bell is a part of Yum! Brands, which also oversees popular fast-food chains like KFC and Pizza Hut.

Yum! Brands was up just over 10% in a one-year period as of Monday afternoon.
