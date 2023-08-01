The class action lawsuit claims the chain is advertising more than they deliver.

Taco Bell may not be letting its customers Live Más according to a new class action lawsuit — the chain is allegedly doing the opposite by doling out less than promised on two popular menu items.

The lawsuit, filed on Monday in New York Court by Frank Siragusa, alleges that Taco Bell misled customers through "unfair and deceptive trade practices" by providing a much lower amount of beef and cheese in its Crunchwrap Supreme and Grande Crunchwrap menu items.

Photos provided by Siragusa (and embedded in the lawsuit), show Taco Bell advertisements next to photos of the food that he actually received — significantly less filled and smaller inside than the company displays.

Taco Bell was sued today in a false advertising class action.



Consumers allege that Taco Bell misrepresents the amount of beef in the Crunchwrap Supreme "by at least double the amount." pic.twitter.com/a0J84dsMin — Rob Freund (@RobertFreundLaw) July 31, 2023

"Taco Bell's advertisements for the Overstated Menu Items are unfair and financially damaging to consumers as they are receiving a product that is materially lower in value than what is being promised," the lawsuit reads. "Taco Bell's actions are especially concerning now that inflation, food, and meat prices are very high and many consumers, especially lower income consumers, are struggling financially."

Other menu items mentioned are the Vegan Crunchwrap and the Mexican Pizza.

The suit is seeking $5 million and believes that compensation is entitled to "all persons or entities that purchased a Crunchwrap Supreme®, Grande Crunchwrap®, Vegan Crunchwrap®, Mexican Pizza, or Veggie Mexican Pizza, from a Taco Bell, located in the state of New York" from July 31, 2020, through the final deposition of the case.

Last month, Taco Bell won a lawsuit against competitor chain Taco John's, which owned the trademark to the phrase "Taco Tuesday." The phrase is no longer trademarked.

Taco Bell is owned by Yum! Brands, which also oversees fellow fast food chains, KFC and Pizza Hut.

Yum! Brands was up around 11% in a one-year period as of Tuesday afternoon.